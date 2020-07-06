City council passes motion to revamp policing in Edmonton

Edmonton city council has approved a number of steps to re-evaluate the future of policing and community safety in the city.

Council voted on a multi-pronged motion Monday, directing the city and the police commission to study several aspects of the system and advocate for changes to the Alberta Police Act.

The motion is in response to demands for major changes to policing, after thousands demonstrated against systemic racism and police aggression in June.

Council held a public hearing last month where it heard from some 150 people expressing a range of concerns about policing, some of whom called for defunding the police.

The motion includes cutting $11 million from an estimated $398-million budget in 2021 and redirecting savings to support community development, human services and housing.

But several councillors said one of the most important parts to the motion is creating a community safety and well-being task force.

Council is asking administration to report back in August with terms of reference for the task force.

