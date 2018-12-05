Edmonton police get $75M boost over four years

City councillors approved an extra $75 million in spending over four years for the Edmonton Police Service Wednesday, $12 million less than police asked for.

The police budget for 2019 is set at $362 million, rising to $412 million by 2022.

Interim police chief Kevin Brezinski acknowledged city council has some tough budgeting decisions to make.

"We can work with it certainly," he said after the vote.

Brezinski said the approved budget still allows EPS to hire 101 new officers and it will look elsewhere to save money.

"Now we're just going to have to go back to the drawing board," he said. "We're going to go back and determine what our priorities are and we're going to have to rejig a few things but ultimately we'll be OK.

Mayor Don Iveson proposed the reduction as an amendment to the city's suggested $3-billion operating budget.