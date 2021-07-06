No fees for parking at city facilities, Edmonton councillors decide

Edmonton will not be imposing new parking fees at city facilities after city council agreed to take that option off the table Monday as a way to generate revenue in the coming years.

Administration proposed that the city should start charging for parking at facilities, like Emily Murphy Park, Rafter's Landing, Muttart Conservatory, Fort Edmonton Park and TELUS World of Science starting in spring 2022. Councillors rejected the idea Monday with a 12-0 vote.

Mayor Don Iveson said he thinks the city should hit reset on the idea of parking fees and revisit the broader issue of parasitic parking next year.

"If you give away free parking, people will then use it to not to go to the park but the other thing nearby that maybe they want to do for the day," he said.

Iveson said there was a lot of misunderstanding about the proposal, after city administration outlined it as an option in its reimagine services plan to save and make money.

The proposal still included two hours free parking at those facilities, he noted, and wasn't intended to take in a lot of money.

"It's actually about making sure that people aren't parking at a park and then walking to work or walking to an LRT or bus station or something like that."

The city estimates it can make up to $1.4 million a year starting in 2022 with several cost-saving initiatives.

Changing course

The city's plan includes having private companies run its golf courses and ranges.

Rob Smyth, a manager with citizen services, noted that the city recovers only 44 per cent of the cost to operate Rundle Park Golf Course, and 83 per cent from Victoria and Riverside golf courses.

The city is looking at different models to run multi-purpose recreation facilities, such as having a third-party operate the services while the city continues to own the building.

They'll look at either reducing the space provided to non-profits or trying to recover more costs from existing leases for rent, utilities, maintenance costs and capital investment.

The city found that some buildings leased to non-profits are nearing the end of life and that 77 of these buildings are in fair to poor condition and this may add up to $170 million in deferred maintenance liability.

The reimagine services plan would streamline maintenance and the number of city vehicles.

Council is scheduled to continue discussing the reimagine services plan at a meeting Wednesday.