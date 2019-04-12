Edmonton needs a nighttime economic strategy, industry advocates say

Edmonton's nighttime entertainment and hospitality venues need more support if the city is going to host big events like the Juno Awards next year, industry advocates say.

At a meeting Wednesday, venue operators and business associations called on city councillors and administration to create a special office or person to directly support the nighttime industry.

Puneeta McBryan, executive director of the Downtown Business Association, said the city's existing economic development staff are overstretched on daytime operations alone, and said that nighttime industries need help.

"Dedicated resources to this are absolutely essential," McBryan told council's executive committee. "We're losing venues. If we haven't already lost them, we're at risk of losing them."

McBryan said that potential gap in venues concerns her as Edmonton gets ready to host the Juno Awards next year.

"I'm frankly really nervous about how many off-site venues we even have to host music events anymore, in our downtown," she said.

Ward papastew Coun. Michael Janz said he supports the idea of a nighttime economic office and echoed McBryan's concerns about whether Edmonton will have sufficient spaces for the Junos next year.

"One of the best parts about the Junos is not the awards, it's the three weeks before and three weeks after when all the visiting artists are coming in and jamming out," Janz said.

Brent Oliver, a venue programmer and former manager of several music venues in Edmonton, spoke to the committee about the Junos, and said the event needs about a dozen spaces.

"It will likely be a stretch to try and get 11 or 12 venues at this point, and to try and also keep it walkable, I think is very important, which would mean trying to stay downtown," he said.

Dedicated office would help: advocates

Oliver also made the case to councillors for a designated nighttime economic office and strategy.

"Currently venues like the Starlite Room, theatres like the Citadel, bars and pubs along Jasper Ave. have to jump through various municipal and provincial departments to get permits, approvals, city support, enforcement and licensing," he said.

He suggested a nighttime economy approach for the arts, sport and hospitality sectors would help businesses navigate issues around operating after work hours.

"Our industry provides so much for Edmontonians and tourism, as well as a significant economic impact on the city," he said.

Organizers of music festivals, outdoor beer gardens and markets operating outside business hours have no one to call if there are last-minute or unforeseen questions in operating the event, McBryan said.

Oliver said after-hours issues became more obvious during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Many of my colleagues were left having to speak directly to city council members and elected officials to address issues of funding, safety and support," he said.

Councillors directed city administration to report back ahead of the 2023-2026 budget cycle in the fall with a model to support the nighttime economy, and consider a designated person like a night mayor, as one of the potential options.

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi acknowledged the need to develop the nighttime economy as part of a thriving city in entertainment, arts and culture.

"And having more eyes on the street in the evening, on the weekends," Sohi told reporters outside the meeting. "It is important that we have dedicated resources to support the growth of that sector."

The Alberta government has recently allowed municipalities to create "entertainment districts" within a city, where there could be a suspension of open liquor laws, McBryan said.

Other cities have nightlife economic strategies, a city report shows.

Toronto has a nightlife action plan and the deputy mayor on council is the night economy ambassador, while Ottawa is developing a plan.

Abroad, New York has a night mayor and Pittsburgh has a nighttime economy manager as well as action teams to address nighttime activities in public safety, hospitality, development, transportation, and personal accountability.

London, England, has an extensive strategy that includes a Night Czar, a post-pandemic plan with recommendations on visas, training, creative hubs, safety, and licensing, and a women's night safety charter.