Anirniq to Sspomitapi: Here's your chance to meet the candidates from Edmonton's 12 wards

On Oct. 18, Edmonton voters will elect a new mayor and 12 councillors.

A total of 73 candidates are registered to run for a seat on council. All the wards have new Indigenous names; four of them — Métis, Papastew, Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi and Karhiio — don't have an incumbent candidate.

The current number system, wards 1-12 , and their sitting councillors are in effect until the new ward names and boundaries become active on Oct. 18.

Read on to learn who's running and where.

Nakota Isga

Pronounced: Na-KOE-ta EES-ka

Population: 74,128; estimated eligible voters: 48,151

What's my ward in 2021? Welcome to Nakota Isga 1:38 In the first of our video series on Edmonton's new ward names, Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation Chief Tony Alexis explains the history of the new name and what it represents. 1:38

Three candidates are running in the west Edmonton riding of Nakota Isga.

Andrew Knack (incumbent): Has served two terms on city council. Campaign highlights include creating an environment where residents, entrepreneurs, and businesses can thrive; an equitable and inclusive city.

Dave Olivier: Worked at accounting firms, ran a fleet of taxis and a bookkeeping business. Campaigning on fiscal responsibility, controlling property taxes and encouraging business growth.

Steve Weston: Drives a truck for a local construction/landscaping company, passionate about sports and music. Concerned about city spending; thinks the city is focusing too much on decreasing vehicles on city streets.

Boundary note : The new ward encapsulates most of the former Ward 1, minus six neighbourhoods: Summerlea, West Meadowlark Park, Meadowlark Park, Jasper Park, Sherwood and Parkview, all of which which are now part of Sipiwiyiniwak to the south.

Anirniq

Pronounced: a-NILN-nuk

Population: 88,375; estimated eligible voters: 55,657

What's my ward in 2021? Welcome to Anirniq 1:54 In the second of our video series on Edmonton's new ward names ahead of the municipal election later this year, Edna Ekhivalak Elias, a member of the ward renaming committee, explains the history and background of Ward Anirniq in the city’s north. 1:54

Five candidates are running in the northwest riding of Anirniq.

Mark Davies: Worked for a live event company, as a paramedic, at City of Edmonton facilities in operations and management. Campaign points: Focused on sustainable growth and existing infrastructure instead of noncritical projects; diversity and inclusion.

Bev Esslinger (incumbent): Served two terms as city councillor for Ward 2. Campaign highlights include developing innovative technologies, creating jobs, supporting affordable quality child care, and safer streets.

Ali Haymour: Experience as an Alberta sheriff, Canadian military and business owner. Focus on basic services — like garbage pickup, snow removal and street maintenance — over "flashy projects." Wants to encourage small business, protect people who choose to drive their own vehicle.

Erin Rutherford: Experience in municipal budgeting, corporate planning, project management; has advocated for LGBTQ2S+ rights, wants to focus on equity, diversity, and inclusion.

Tyler Zutz: Independent consultant specializing in business analysis, project management and digital transformation. Platform highlights include protecting core services, fiscal responsibility, economic prosperity, and building an inclusive city.

Boundary note : Encapsulates most of the previous Ward 2 and now includes neighbourhoods to the northeast: Dunluce, Canossa, Goodridge Corners and Rapperswill. No longer includes Blatchford, Westwood, Prince Rupert and Spruce Avenue, which are now in the ward of O-Day'min.

Tastawiyiniwak (ᑕᐢᑕᐃᐧᔨᓂᐊᐧᐠ)

Pronounciation: DA-sta-WEE-nu-wuk

Population: 83,002; estimated eligible voters: 56,925

What's my ward in 2021? Welcome to tastawiyiniwak 1:31 In the third instalment of our video series on Edmonton's new ward names ahead of the municipal election later this year, Dr. James Makokis explains the meaning and background of Ward tastawiyiniwak in the city’s north. 1:31

Five people are running in the north-side ward of Tastawiyiniwak.

Ahmed Ali: Former City of Edmonton poet laureate and African youth outreach co-ordinator, currently a community member on the Edmonton Arts Equity Committee. Priority areas include safe and inclusive communities, transit, jobs and small business, and affordable housing.

Cody Bondarchuk: Recently a constituency manager for a local MLA, former president of the Lorelei-Beaumaris community league and former vice-president of operations and finance for the University of Alberta Students' Union. Concerns include housing, community development, mobility, public safety, and affordable living.

Jon Dziadyk (incumbent): Has served one term on city council, has a master's degree in urban planning and is a member of the Canadian military reserve. Focused on respecting the taxpayer and encouraging civic engagement.

Zain Hafiz: Pursued diploma in petroleum engineering at NAIT and now owns and runs a donair shop. Wants to focus on recovering from the pandemic, empowering small businesses, improving city services, community safety and building bridges in communities.

Karen Principe: A registered dental hygienist, worked as an instructor at NAIT and is a former small business owner. Volunteered at Edmonton Food Bank. Focus is on lower taxes through responsible budgeting, enhanced safety, better public transit.

*Iannie Gerona: Suspended her campaign at the end of September to endorse Ahmed Ali

Boundary note : Captures much of the previous Ward 3 but has added Northmount, Kildare, Glengarry, Delwood, Killarney and Baldwin to the south, all of which were part of the former Ward 7.

Dene

Pronounced: DEN-eh

Population: 84,971; estimated eligible voters: 53,256

What's my ward in 2021? Welcome to Dene 1:38 In the fourth instalment of our video series on Edmonton's new ward names ahead of the municipal election later this year, elder Lynda Minoose explains the meaning and background of Ward Dene in the city’s north. 1:38

Five candidates are running in the northeast ward of Dene.

Andy Andrzej Gudanowskidi: Campaigning on crime prevention, affordable housing.

Gerard Mutabazi Amani: President and founder of Diaspora African Youth Association. Working on issues related to refugees, youth, homelessness and education. Focus on affordable living, better public transit, supporting local businesses and non-profit organizations.

Lana Palmer: Oral surgeon by profession; small business owner. Campaign focuses on strategic use of tax dollars, affordable housing, addressing social disparities, and building a resilient local economy.

Aaron Paquette (incumbent): One-term councillor for Ward 4; artist and writer, educator. Focuses include food security and diversification, ending poverty, building a more inclusive city, multiculturalism, infrastructure projects, road repair, and local job opportunities.

Tricia Velthuizen: Focus on lower taxes, addressing red tape delays, maintaining roads and snow removal to improve streets for drivers, putting a stop to expanding bike lanes.

Boundary note : Former Ward 4

O-day'min

Pronounced: Oh-DAY-min

Population: 70,102; estimated eligible voters: 47,540

What's my ward in 2021? Welcome to O-day’min 1:43 In the fifth instalment of our video series on Edmonton's new ward names ahead of the municipal election later this year, elder Theresa Strawberry explains the meaning and background of Ward O-day’min. 1:43

Ten candidates are running in the central ward of O-day'min.

Gino Akbari: Post-secondary education in classical theatre and International Politics. Election focus is on affordable housing, supporting the arts community, a safe and vibrant downtown.

Gabrielle Battiste: Lawyer and owner of Battiste Law. Campaign includes clean and safe downtown, community-based policing, accessible transit, eliminating barriers for business.

Adrian Bruff: Works in the field of social work, focused on marginalized and vulnerable individuals. Commitments listed on his website include more accessible and affordable transportation, safer communities, addressing homelessness, and economic recovery.

Tony Caterina (incumbent from previous Ward 7): Has served four terms on Edmonton city council. Has a track record of supporting local business.

Naima Haile: No information provided.

Mohammed Migdaddy: Owns and operates pharmacies downtown. Campaign focuses on supporting small business, promoting ethnic diversity and multiculturalism, affordable housing.

Adil Pirbhai: Background in accounting. Focus on promoting cultural, artistic and ethnic festivals, reviewing business taxes, expanding LRT.

Anne Stevenson: A former urban planner with the City of Edmonton. Now with the Right at Home Housing Society. Prioritizes housing affordability, decisive climate action, support for a diversified economy, and mobility network to create choice and adaptability.

Ibrahim Wado: No information provided

Joshua Wolchansky: Works in the Alberta public service, does advocacy with the Fruit Loop Society of Alberta, produced events for the LGBTQ2S+ community. Focus on environmental resilience, vibrant economy, cleaner sidewalks, well-maintained roads and support for local businesses impacted by capital projects

Boundary note : Much of the previous Ward 6, minus four neighbourhoods on the ward's west side: McQueen, North Glenora, Glenora and Grovenor. It inherits the Blatchford area and Prince Rupert from the former Ward 2 to the north.

Métis

Pronounced: Meh-TEE

Population: 85,045; estimated eligible voters: 62,876

No incumbent

What's my ward in 2021? Welcome to Métis 1:49 In the sixth instalment of our video series on Edmonton's new ward names ahead of the municipal election later this year, elder Norma Spicer explains the meaning and background of Ward Métis. 1:49

Twelve candidates are running in this freshly formed central-east ward

Rob Bernshaw: Consultant; contributor to the Rat Creek Press; served in the Canadian military. Believes in community, volunteer work, safe and affordable spaces, a council independent of special interest groups.

Abdulhakim Dalel: No information provided.

Liz John-West: Former executive director of McDougall House, program manager at Catholic Social Services of Alberta, regional service director of WJS Canada. Campaign highlights affordable housing, addressing derelict housing, and assessing existing police community programs.

Brian Kendrick: No information provided.

Daniel John Kornak: No information provided.

James Kosowan: Social studies teacher with Edmonton Public Schools. Former executive assistant at city hall. On the Strathearn community league board. Has a zero-net house. Focuses on responsible development in mature neighbourhoods, accessible and affordable transit, a sustainable city.

Cori Longo: Registered nurse and postal worker, now an advocate with the Canadian Labour Congress. Campaign highlights need for healthy neighbourhoods, good jobs, child care, safer workplaces, and action on climate.

Caroline Matthews: Former recruiting director for the University of Alberta's Executive MBA and Master of Financial Management programs, now a certified human resource professional. Former Vancouver police officer. Points out need for fiscal responsibility, sound decision-making and efficient use of resources to create safe and prosperous communities.

Salar Melli: Former owner and head chef of the Vintage Fork restaurant in the Rutherford House. Launched an e-commerce tea shop in 2020. Focus is on tackling homelessness, addiction, neighbourhood safety, managing infill permits to ensure consistency, attracting small businesses.

Jim Rickett: No information provided.

Ashley Salvador: Has worked at Alberta Municipal Affairs, the University of Alberta's Office of Sustainability; founder and president of YEGarden Suites, a non-profit helping homeowners build garden suites (backyard homes). Community health, safety and well-being, climate resilience, green economy, fair fiscal policy.

Steven Townsend: President of the Parkdale-Cromdale community league; former chair of the sexual and gender minorities community liaison committee with the Edmonton Police Service. Former owner of a men's fashion store. Platform includes economy, accessible transportation, safety, green spaces, environment, food security, and housing.

Boundary note : Blend of former wards 7 and 8 (includes Delton and Alberta Avenue on the northwest boundary, Abbotsfield and Rundle Heights on the east boundary with Highlands and Virginia Park in the middle; Bonnie Doon, Holyrood, Gold Bar from former Ward 8)

Sipiwiyiniwak

Pronounced: see-pee-WIN-you-wok

Population: 91,952; estimated eligible voters: 62,136

What's my ward in 2021? Welcome to sipiwiyiniwak 1:21 In the seventh instalment of our video series on Edmonton's new ward names ahead of the municipal election later this year, Enoch Cree Nation chief Billy Morin explains the meaning and background of Ward sipiwiyiniwak. 1:21

Five candidates are running in this southwest ward.

Giselle General: Has a bachelor of commerce degree from the U of A, works at a non-profit that helps people in poverty with legal advice. Positions on Rio Terrace Community League, Edmonton Transit Service Advisory Board. Wants to develop better transportation and public transit, address climate change, safeguard Edmonton's green spaces, support local.

Scott Hayes: A building superintendent. Platform focuses on innovation in the local economy and workforce, new energy sources, cost-effective ways to update pre-existing public services, and public transit.

Sarah Hamilton (incumbent): One term as councillor for Ward 5. Has worked in various levels of government. Master's degree from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Focuses include accountability on capital projects, arts and heritage, improving the transportation network.

Daniel Heikkinen: Owns three Benjamin Moore paint stores, has science degree from the U of A. Focused on improving quality of life, smarter use of taxpayer dollars, supporting small business, and protecting green spaces.

Derek Hlady: Background in oil and gas construction, management and running a business. Platform highlights include prioritizing spending, getting rid of construction delays and cost overruns, curbing taxes and user fees.

Boundary note : Encapsulates most of former Ward 5, adding the neighbourhoods of Summerlea, Jasper Park and Parkview in the north, which were previously in Ward 1.

Papastew

Pronounced: pa-pa-STAY-oh

Population: 74,200; estimated Eligible Voters: 49,559

No incumbent

What's my ward in 2021? Welcome to papastew 2:19 In the eighth instalment of our video series on Edmonton's new ward names ahead of the municipal election later this year, Papaschase elder Fernie Marty explains the meaning and background of Ward papastew. 2:19

Seven candidates are running in this central ward that includes Old Strathcona and the University of Alberta.

Haruun Ali: Community organizer and activist for BIPOC and youth issues. Concerned about justice issues, wants to end over-policing and enact a civilian police commission. Other focuses are to develop more accessible public transit, pandemic recovery, and redesign streets for restaurants, bars and other retailers.

James Cameron: Business owner and operator with a background in construction and engineering. Volunteer for sports organizations. Focus on building diverse communities, spending responsibly, and being accountable to residents.

Susan Field: Thirty years in private business, including project management. Platform highlights include accelerating permits for business, creating a predictable tax regime, and developing a greener economy using local talent.

Kirsten Goa: Co-chair of the city's Council Initiative on Public Engagement. Board positions include the Greater Edmonton Alliance. Focus on walkable communities, energy transition, innovation, thriving independent local businesses, and working with regional partners. Endorsed by Ben Henderson, Michael Walters and Bridget Stirling.

Michael Janz: Edmonton public school trustee for 11 years, including former board chair; vice-president of the Alberta School Boards Association. Focused on promoting local economy, economic diversification, a safe and equitable city, strengthening public services.

Tarcy Schindelka: Owns and operates a small business. Platform focuses on efficient use of tax dollars to increase the standard of living; accessible transit; good sidewalks, roads and alleyways; safe conditions; and accountability for decisions.

Byron Vass: Has worked in the environmental sector. Has bachelor's degrees in economics and political science from the U of A. Platform priorities include action on the climate crisis, push to end homelessness and poverty, and a city that's easy to get around, affordable and increasingly green.

Boundary note : A blend of former Ward 8 and Ward 10. Mayfair and Windsor Park on the northwest; Duggan, Greenfield and Westbrook Estates to the southwest; Ritchie, Mill Creek Ravine South and Argyll on the east.

pihêsiwin ᐱᐦᐁᓯᐏᐣ

Pronounced: pee-HEY-sa-win

Population: 76,708; estimated Eligible Voters: 49,368

What's my ward in 2021? Welcome to pihêsiwin 1:52 In the ninth instalment of our video series on Edmonton's new ward names ahead of the municipal election later this year, Dr. Lillian Gadwa Crier explains the meaning and background of Ward pihêsiwin. 1:52

Two candidates are running in this southwest ward.

Tim Cartmell (incumbent): Served one term on city council for Ward 9, is a professional engineer and small business owner. Wants to explore creative solutions for better services with less money; small-scale recreation in neighbourhoods, more effective snow clearing for reliable transit and trash collection, calming traffic.

Guiscela Perez Arellano: Works in IT; public relations degree from Mexico, has taught PR, German, English and French. Became Canadian citizen in 2019. Focus on building a resilient economy with local businesses, housing and infrastructure, an inclusive city, and better services.

Boundary note: Formerly Ward 9

Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi

Pronounced: ee-pee-KOH-kah-nay-pee-OAT-see

Population: 75,978; estimated eligible voters: 45,386

No incumbent

Redefining Edmonton: Ward Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi 1:54 Ward Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi in southwest Edmonton may have the most intimidating name for non-Blackfoot speakers - but it speaks of the importance of the bison, once plentiful across the Prairies. 1:54

Six candidates are registered to run in this south-side ward.

Jason Carter: No information provided.

Rhiannon Hoyle: Co-owned and operated AirChekLab Inc. Several roles with Heritage Point community league. Member of the University of Alberta Senate. Wants to foster collaborative leadership to drive economic development and create a more liveable, accessible city with proper services.

Scott Johnston: Former news reporter covering city hall beat for 630 CHED and Global News Edmonton. Focus on development, including keeping taxes low, communities safe and thoughtfully planned roads and policies that will reduce the financial burden of running a business.

Glynnis Andrea Lieb: Social psychologist, has worked for government and not-for-profit social services and as a post-secondary instructor. Wants to see more recreation options and gathering spaces as economic and social stimulants, accessible transit, and efforts to address systemic inequities.

Jon Morgan: Has worked in transit for the City of Edmonton for 14 years, alongside transit operators, first responders and the public. Platform highlights are safety and policing, sustainable development with a focus on transit, accessibility, environmental impact and local food security.

Jennifer Rice: Public servant, former university professor. Committed to maintaining roads and sidewalks, keeping the snow cleared, caring for green spaces, value for our tax dollars and encouraging economic development, community safety.

Boundary note : Incorporates the southern part of former Ward 10. Sweet Grass and Steinhauer are the most northerly communities, ward stretches from 34th Avenue down to Highway 19 in the south.

Karhiio

Pronounced: ga-la-HEE-oh

Population: 88,288; estimated eligible voters: 52,753

No incumbent

What's my ward in 2021? Welcome to Karhiio 2:06 In the tenth instalment of our video series on Edmonton's new ward names ahead of the municipal election later this year, Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse explains the meaning and background of Ward Karhiio. 2:06

Six candidates are running in this southeast Edmonton ward.

Muhammad Herman Gill: No information provided.

Sana Kakar: Educated at McGill University in architecture, planning and housing. Platform focuses on affordable homes, transit, waste management, pockets of crumbling infrastructure, traffic speed and noise, racism and hate crimes.

Charan Saggu: Founding member of Indo-Canadian Liaison Committee of Edmonton, ran residential and commercial real estate brokerages. Platform focuses on value for taxes, good roads, efficient transit, safer streets and communities, and empowering small businesses.

Tom Shaw: Experience in urban planning, now a project manager within capital management at Alberta Health Services. Value for taxes, collaboration within the community and maintain police presence to prevent crime and create safer neighbourhoods.

Keren Tang: Public health advocate, community organizer. Started career as a teacher in a rural, Indigenous community. Focus is on a diverse local economy, local solutions to climate change, reconciliation and relationship-building, and a more accessible and equitable city.

Shamair Turner: Commercial Insurance broker and risk manager. Bachelor of commerce in business, economics and law from the U of A. Wants to bring smart financial decisions to city council, bring people together, and build collaborative relationships.

Boundary note : From Gateway Boulevard to 50th Street in the east. Papaschase and the Roper industrial areas bound the north end, ward stretches down to the city boundary in the south.

Sspomitapi

Pronounced: SS-PO-mee-TAH-pee

Population: 79,474; estimated eligible voters: 45,399

What's my ward in 2021? Welcome to Sspomitapi 2:33 In the eleventh instalment of our video series on Edmonton's new ward names ahead of the municipal election later this year, Nichole Weasel Traveller explains the meaning and background of Ward Sspomitapi. 2:33

Seven candidates are registered to run in this southeast ward.

Moe Banga (incumbent): Two-term city councillor for previous Ward 12. Focus on improving pedestrian safety and traffic controls, increasing police presence where needed, and cultivating neighbourhoods with better shared spaces by adding dog parks, playgrounds and walking parks.

Jasbir Singh Gill: No information provided.

Harman Singh Kandola: No information provided.

Mukesh Makwana: Journeyman welder by profession. Focus on sustainable, safe communities, with access to services for education, health care, food, housing, economy, infrastructure, employment, and social and cultural expression.

Sanjay Malhotra: No information provided.

Rashpal Sehmby: No information provided.

Jo-Anne Wright: Degree in human resources and labour relations; 30 years working in the financial services industry; on the board of The Meadows Community League.