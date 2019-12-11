Lewis Farms rec centre, west LRT first targets in Edmonton city budget debate

Deliberations aimed at reducing Edmonton's city budget Wednesday were marked by contentious motions that could see the $321-million Lewis Farms Recreation Centre get put on on hold.

Coun. Sarah Hamilton suggested the move as council debated projects in the proposed supplemental 2019-22 capital budget.

"I say that this isn't an end, this is a pause," Hamilton said.

She said she recognizes the importance of the recreation facility to thousands of people in the west end.

"This at least allows the vision to stay on the table," she said, adding she believes the city will recover from the economic downturn in the near future.

"In the short term, we need to signal that we heard the calls for restraint, and I think that there are projects that are a higher priority that are more important to growth that we need to focus on as a city."

A year ago, in December 2018, council approved the capital, operating and utility budgets for 2019-22. All three budgets receive regular adjustments every spring and fall.

The city is currently dealing with nearly $185 million less in infrastructure funding because of cuts from the province.

Council is also expected to debate the police budget on Wednesday and then the operating budget — which includes whether to keep a 2.6 per cent property tax increase approved last year.

The Lewis Farms rec centre — in Coun. Andrew Knack's Ward 1 — was going to be funded mostly through tax-supported debt.

Hamilton noted that residents and businesses wouldn't see much change in their property taxes by shelving the rec centre, but noted the debt load is affected.

Also Wednesday, Coun. Tim Cartmell put forward a motion to put funding for the Valley Line West LRT on hold while administration prepares a report compare the cost of LRT and bus rapid transit (BRT) along the route.

Cartmell said he's convinced the city should consider BRT more seriously.

"I think that the evidence is compelling," he said. "I think we've seen other cities, notably Ottawa, that have raised their ridership by using a bus approach. This is an enhanced bus approach."

Cartmell emphasized that BRT is not just "buses in bus lanes," but a system with a dedicated alignment, dedicated lanes for buses and stylized vehicles that look like LRT cars.

Mayor Don Iveson quickly called Cartmell's motion out of order.

Under rules governing debate at council meetings, a councillor who voted against a project supported by the majority of councillors can't request the city reconsider the scope of a project.



Only councillors who voted in favour of the funding in April would be able to raise that motion. Coun. Jon Dziadyk said he planned to raise that motion later on Thursday.

In April, council approved nearly $450 million for the 14-kilometre Valley Line West line between downtown and Lewis Farms.

Federal and provincial grants make up the rest of the $1.04 billion project.

City administration has also recommended deferring smaller projects, including upgrades to Columbia Avenue — 105th Avenue in Coun. Scott McKeen's downtown Ward 6.

McKeen is asking his colleagues to support his move to maintain $16 million to keep the project going.

@natashariebe