Edmonton city council eyes next step to make river valley a national urban park

Edmonton is nearing the end of early work on making the river valley a national urban park.

At city council's urban planning committee next week, city officials will outline work they've done through the first phase of the federal government's process to designate a new national urban park.

The 2021 federal budget allocated funding for six new parks by 2025.

City staff recommends pursuing the river valley for designation after initially considering two other potential sites: the Big Lake area in the northwest and the Emerald Crescent park system to the southeast.

Both areas are just on the outside of the Anthony Henday ring road, and the city report says the "remote" locations and lack of transportation options are among the factors that ultimately ruled them out as a good fit for a national urban park.

The aim of the federal program is to strengthen ecological protections and help more people in cities access nature, while also working closely with Indigenous communities.

Could Edmonton’s river valley become a national urban park? Duration 6:11 A proposal to turn Edmonton’s river valley into a national urban park is quickly gaining popularity. But what does that mean?

It's still unclear what the exact boundaries of the new urban park might be, or whether the designation could cover the entire river valley.

The city report says the majority of the river valley could be designated in the long term, but for now, the focus will likely be on a few smaller areas.

Moving to the next stage of the designation process is still up to a city council vote, and Parks Canada also has to confirm that planning is ready to start. Council will have further decision points beyond that to officially go ahead with a national urban park in Edmonton, and a timeline for finishing all the steps remains unclear — the city report says it's expected to be a multi-year-project.

Kecia Kerr, executive director of the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society, northern Alberta chapter, said Monday that she'd eventually like to see a national urban park reach from Devon all the way to Elk Island National Park.

"We will want to see that there's accountability for once an area is designated that there isn't chipping away or backsliding on the protections that are in place," she said.

"When people say the river valley is already protected, it's not — the bylaw's not strong enough."

'The river valley really defines Edmonton'

There are still questions about how the river valley would be managed as an urban national park. Federal, provincial and municipal officials are currently working with representatives from the Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations and the Métis Nation of Alberta to define a governance model.

The city report says they're looking at a flexible approach where they maintain municipal control and pursue "opportunities for Indigenous co-management or co-stewardship."

The document also says access to the river valley would continue to be free and open to the public.

Ward O-day'min Coun. Anne Stevenson, who chairs the urban planning committee, told CBC News that keeping local ownership of the land is important.

But she's hopeful about the possibility of a new way to manage it with Indigenous partners.

"This certainly isn't about giving the river valley lands to the federal government," she said.

"The river valley really defines Edmonton in so many ways. Having a national urban park designation is great for raising awareness, attracting other people to come visit our city — I think there's no better place than what is truly that heart, which is the river valley that flows through it."

The urban park report will be presented to council's urban planning committee on July 12.