Council continues to debate lengthy motion on future of Edmonton policing

The future of policing in Edmonton could include circumstances where officers respond to calls without a firearm.

It's one area city council agreed the province's solicitor general should look at when reviewing the Alberta Police Act.

It's part of a multi-pronged motion that council continued to debate on Thursday after public hearings on Edmonton policing wrapped up last week.

Coun. Tim Cartmell said the option of sending police to calls without a firearm would not be a blanket change for how the service responds to calls in general.

"It gives the police service the opportunity to deploy officers in this way where it is appropriate as seen by the police service," Cartmell said.

Police Chief Dale McFee did not refute the Police Act review should include studying this approach where there's low risk of harm to officers.

"It's another way of providing service on those calls that are less serious."

Over several days of public hearings, more than 150 people spoke to council with concerns about policing and calls to defund and even abolish the service.

The motion calls for the Edmonton Police Commission (EPC) to analyze aspects of policing, including at schools.

Thursday, council agreed the EPC should work with school boards to review the School Resource Officer Program and report back on its findings.

The SRO program stirred debate when the Edmonton Public School Board voted to study the efficacy of the program, but opted not to immediately remove officers from schools.

Council also supports creating a community safety and well-being task force to guide future decisions and asked administration to report back in August with a proposed bylaw and terms of reference for the civic agency.

Previously during the discussion on Tuesday, council agreed the police budget next year be cut by $11 million, with the intention to redirect money to community-based resources.

Council will continue debating the motion at a meeting Monday.

@natashariebe