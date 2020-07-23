Edmonton mandates masks on public transit, city-owned facilities as of Aug. 1

Edmonton will require people to wear masks on public transit and at city-owned and operated facilities and amenities starting Aug. 1.

Interim city manager Adam Laughlin announced the measure to city council at an emergency advisory committee meeting Thursday.

It is designed to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

City administration is permitted to mandate the measure without a vote from council and without a new bylaw.

Laughlin said the city will raise awareness and educate the public about the benefits rather than resort to fines.

"It wouldn't be punitive, it would be supportive," Laughlin said. "We believe it is possible to change behaviour by positive reinforcement, by reminding Edmontonians of the role they each play in keeping each other safe."

Laughlin said he's confident the majority of Edmontonians will follow the new "additional safety measure."

Some are exempt from the rule.

Children two years old and under will not have to wear masks.

People eating and drinking in restaurants and cafes run by the city will not have to wear them either.

People with health conditions that make it difficult or impossible to wear masks will not have to comply.

David Aitkin, COVID-19 task team leader, also presented survey results conducted over two weeks of July.

Based on more than 3,100 responses from current and past transit users, 71 per cent said they were likely to take public transit again if masks were mandatory.

In terms of public places, 76 per cent of respondents said wearing a mask should be mandatory in any indoor public place.

Of those, 94 per cent said they are useful to stop the spread of infection, 91 per cent said the measure will protect those most vulnerable to COVID and with underlying medical conditions as well as seniors.

At the same time that the committee was meeting, a small group of people gathered at Churchill Square to protest any move to make mask wearing mandatory.

More to come...