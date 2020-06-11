Taking transit? Pick up a mask, City of Edmonton says

The City of Edmonton will hand out non-surgical masks to transit riders at four transit centres and three LRT stations starting Monday.

The city will distribute 500,000 masks, interim city manager Adam Laughlin told council's emergency advisory committee on Thursday.

Riders can pick up masks between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the following transit locations:

Transit centres

West Edmonton Mall

Mill Woods

Northgate

Century Park

LRT stations

Churchill

Clareview

Kingsway

Wearing a mask on transit is not mandatory, Laughlin said, but it is recommended when riders are unable to stay two metres apart.

The city will begin charging fares for public transit on Monday.

Also on Monday, the funicular will reopen with enhanced sanitation measures.

Arenas, rec centres, libraries

Sports arenas and recreation centres will reopen starting in early July, but not all at once.

Laughlin said the city won't be able to reopen all facilities this summer because of budgetary constraints related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Edmontonians will be able to attend outdoor fitness programs by registering, starting June 22.

Edmonton Public Libraries will offer curb-side pick up in a phased reopening of the city's branches.

Pilar Martinez, executive director, said 30,000 items have been on hold for patrons since March.

Martinez told council that libraries won't be charging late fees for now.

Spray parks, pools a no-go

City councillors Ben Henderson and Bev Esslinger said they've been getting lots of queries from constituents to reopen spray parks this summer.

But Laughlin said spray parks and outdoor pools will not open this season due to financial constraints.

@natashariebe