Edmonton to lift state of local emergency Friday

The City of Edmonton will lift its state of local emergency Friday, city council agreed Thursday.

During council's weekly emergency advisory committee meeting, interim city manager Adam Laughlin recommended the city lift the measure that's been in place for 12 weeks.

The city first declared the state of local emergency on March 20 in response to the province's public health orders to combat COVID-19.

Laughlin said Edmontonians have been adhering to health guidelines at outdoor sports facilities and playgrounds over the past week.

"We feel comfortable that this is a good step," he told council.

City peace officers are still authorized to enforce orders as set by the provincial chief medical officer of health, such as physical distancing.

Laughlin said if city observes people defying public health orders, the city can revisit the state of local emergency.

"We will act quickly to request a reinstatement of that," he added.

The city is looking at re-opening recreation centres and gyms based on the province's guidance during its Stage 2 relaunch, which could start June 19 or earlier.

Homeless shelters

Lifting the state of local emergency means facilities will eventually return to their original uses, including the Expo Centre and Kinsmen Sports Centre which have been used as shelters for homeless people.

City managers estimate it will take six to eight weeks to transition the homeless population out of these facilities, which they've been able to use since late March.

The city is meeting with the provincial government and social service agencies in Edmonton this week to come up with a new plan for shelters under physical distancing restrictions.