Edmonton will start charging for transit again in mid-June

Transit riders in Edmonton will have to start paying fares again starting June 15, interim city manager Adam Laughlin announced on Thursday.

Bus drivers will accept cash, tickets and passes, including passes from March and April.

At the weekly emergency advisory committee meeting, Laughlin told council that ridership has increased in the past week during Stage 1 of the province's relaunch.

Playgrounds and sports courts have reopened. Laughlin said large groups have been gathering at some basketball courts and skateparks.

This coming weekend, he said, the city will close Blue Quill and Florence Hallock basketball courts and Castledowns and McKernan skateparks.

"The weekends seem to be the hot spots for activity," he told council.

The city will launch a "hot spot" ticketing campaign, he said.

"If public health infractions continue, the city is prepared to close all skateparks and basketball courts," Laughlin said.

Summer camps will not be held this summer. Laughlin said the city would lose too much money offering them with physical distancing measures.

Patio blitz

The city has received 37 new applications for patio extensions, most for downtown, 124th Street, Old Strathcona and Stony Plain Road.

One lane of Whyte Avenue is closed to traffic between Gateway Boulevard and 105th Street.

The city is allowing more businesses to use the sidewalks in front of their shops as patios, so the westbound lane will become the new sidewalk.

