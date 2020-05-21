Edmonton playgrounds, sports courts to reopen Friday as part of relaunch

The tape around Edmonton playgrounds will come off Friday and some outdoor sports facilities will be available for use again, interim city manager Adam Laughlin announced Thursday.

As part of the city's relaunch of the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, Laughlin said some sports courts, such as basketball and disc golf, may reopen Friday.

For volleyball and tennis courts it will take more time to install nets and clean surfaces after the spring thaw, Laughlin said.

He announced the reopening steps at council's weekly emergency advisory committee meeting.

Laughlin cautioned that people using the facilities must follow Alberta Health guidelines on physical distancing.

They must also bring their own hand sanitizer. He said municipalities and schools are not responsible for cleaning playground equipment.

The Edmonton Valley Zoo will reopen June 15 with measures to help ensure physical distancing, including limiting the number of visitors allowed in to 90 every 30 minutes, Laughlin said.

Outdoor pools will remain closed and paddleboat rentals at Rundle Park will not yet resume. The funicular will remain closed.

Sports league bookings are still cancelled until at least mid-June. Laughlin noted sports organizations have been in touch with the province about resuming those activities.

The city will start charging for parking again as of June 8 but rates will be reduced where congestion is not an issue, Laughlin said.

