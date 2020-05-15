Drive-thru zoo among outdoor options for Edmontonians this May long weekend

After weeks cooped up inside, Edmontonians looking for outdoor or cultural activities this May long weekend have a few options, especially for those itching to get out of town.

The Edmonton Valley Zoo remains closed for now but another zoo south of the city is open.

Discovery Wildlife Park in Innisfail, about 175 kilometres south of Edmonton, is inviting people to visit in vehicles only.

The drive-thru zoo is an adaptation for owner Doug Bos and his family, who have run the facility for 30 years.

Normally people walk around the grounds to look at the animals but now they're driving on the animal feeding paths, Bos said.

"It's more like a behind-the-scenes tour," Bos told CBC News in an interview Thursday. "People are finding that unique because they kind of see what we do behind the scenes where they've never got to see that before."

The loop around the zoo takes 20 to 30 minutes, he said. Visitors can drive the loop several times but must stay in their vehicles. No pets are allowed on the ride, he added.

Visitors can view about 30 species of animals, including bears, lions, tigers, cougars, monkeys, deer, many of which Bos said are orphaned animals from parks and zoos around Canada.

"People are loving it, I'm very, very surprised," Bos said. "They're thanking us very much for being open and giving them something to do."

There's no access to washrooms except for an emergency porta-potty set up by the zoo on advice from Alberta Health Services, Bos added.

Farm walks

Aspiring green thumbs and seasoned gardeners can venture out to Prairie Gardens and Adventure Farm

Locate about 25 kilometres north of Edmonton, the garden centre was actually open May 1 as an essential service. This weekend, it will open its greenhouse and 25 acres for farm browsing.

Tam Anderson, chief horticulturist, said visitors can explore the acreage to get some fresh air as they wait to get into the greenhouse, where they're letting in only eight people at a time.

"There's lots of birds, woodpeckers and all kinds of wildlife," Anderson said. "It's kind of an education just walking down the lane and seeing what grows here because we have everything from apricot trees to cherry trees to plum trees."

In a normal season, the Adventure Farm side of the operation sees school buses full of kids come to the farm for hay and wagon rides, planting in groups and having fun in the corn and sunflower mazes.

Anderson said they'll have to wait for further instructions from Alberta Health before they open the Adventure Farm to other activities like campfires.

Back in the city

The Royal Alberta Museum (RAM) in downtown Edmonton opens 10 a.m. Saturday for pre-booked visits only.

Operators will allow a maximum of 100 people at a time, in the facility that can accommodate 400 or more.

Visitors will not be able to enter the museum without pre-booking.

One of the areas in the Royal Alberta Museum is dedicated to Indigenous culture and tradition. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Chris Robinson, executive director of the RAM, said the doors are now dedicated to entry or exit and there are signs on the floor indicating a one-way flow pattern.

"We've got the increased sanitizer, we've got the cleaning schedule," Robinson said in an interview Thursday.

The RAM now has signs to remind people to practise physical distancing and hygiene, and staff to monitor the lines, he added.

Some parts of the museum will be a little bit different. For example, the children's gallery at the RAM isn't open yet as it's a tactile experience.

"You can't feed the pelican — the toy pelican — in the natural history hall," Robinson said. "We're just doing what we can to eliminate opportunities for people to touch things."

The Art Gallery of Alberta is closed as operators develop a plan to reopen, which will include closing interactive exhibition areas and putting up signs for physical distancing.

Kerrie Sanderson, marketing and publicity co-ordinator, said they have to figure out personal protective equipment protocols and training for staff. They haven't determined a firm opening date yet.

The Telus World of Science Edmonton (TWOSE) is also closed.

Ursula Pattloc, director of marketing and communications, said staff are going through all the provincial guidelines and recommendations to come up with a reopening strategy.

She said that TWOSE plans to make an announcement next week that could be of interest to families this summer.

Along with the Edmonton Valley Zoo, most city-run facilities are closed for at least another week.

That includes the John Janzen Nature Centre, Rundle Park pond, skateparks, tennis, basketball, volleyball and pickleball courts and playgrounds.

City-run summer camps are on hold for now until the city evaluates how to safely manage those activities.

