Edmonton relaxes patio rules in COVID-19 economy

Restaurants, bars and cafes looking to expand or build patios this summer won't need a development permit, interim city manager Adam Laughlin announced Wednesday.

It's one step the city is taking to help businesses reopen while upholding the parameters of physical distancing guidelines under the COVID-19 pandemic.

Laughlin told council's weekly emergency advisory committee meeting that as of May 19, businesses must apply for a development permit exemption but that can be done on a simple online application.

There won't be a cost to businesses to expand patios, council heard.

Relaxing rules for patios is welcome news to several councillors.

Coun. Ben Henderson gave the thumbs up on the move, saying the Old Strathcona Business Association has been pushing for relaxing rules on patios.

He suggested the city get creative and let businesses establish patios off streets in areas like MacIntyre Park.

Coun. Andrew Knack also suggested the city consider a "whole main street solution," with a blanket approach allowing all businesses on main streets to set up patios.

Dog parks reopening

Starting Saturday, the city will re-open three fenced-in dog parks — Paisley, Manning Village and Alex Decoteau — after Lauderdale reopened last week.

That comes two weeks after the city relaxed the order requiring owners to keep their dogs on leash in regular off-leash areas.

Laughlin outlined several other areas the city is working on to coincide with the provincial relaunch, which could come as early as Thursday.

"It's not straightforward work," he told council, noting there are still "gaps" in the province's Stage 1 guidelines to reopen the economy.

The city is working on guidelines to reopen tennis, basketball, volleyball and pickleball courts, which have been closed since April 27.

Laughlin said his team is reviewing rules for e-scooter permits.

He will likely announce next week whether the Edmonton Valley Zoo will be able to reopen this summer.

The city is also releasing a new guide Laughlin calls a tool kit ​​​outlining the dos and don'ts for Edmontonians on social gatherings.

Laughlin asked council to renew the state of local emergency, first put in place March 20.

