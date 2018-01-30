Edmonton outdoor pools likely closed for the summer, city manager says

The city's outdoor pools and spray parks will likely be closed for the entire summer, Edmonton's interim city manager Adam Laughlin said Thursday.

That includes the fountain in front of city hall, which was scheduled to reopen this summer after nearly two years of rehabilitation work.

In his weekly update to council's emergency advisory committee, Laughlin said two city-run golf courses — Victoria and Riverside — will be open for tee-off on Monday.

The Rundle Park Golf Course will remain shut for the summer because the city can't afford to keep it open with lower revenues coming in during COVID-19 pandemic, Laughlin added.

Golfers won't be able to buy food and drinks at the golf courses until the city gets an update on those restrictions from Alberta Health Services.

During the committee meeting, councillors expressed concern about whether businesses would be ready to reopen as early as May 14 as permitted under the province's current timeline for a phased-in economic relaunch.

Mayor Don Iveson said the city is waiting for better direction and guidelines from the province on reopening.

"We all need more and clearer guidance for business owners and patrons so they may each manage pandemic risks appropriately and consistently as they re-engage with the economy," he said.

Iveson said he doesn't want to pressure businesses either way.

"We've certainly heard many businesses that are saying they're not ready to go yet," Iveson said. "They don't have sufficient access to PPE and they don't have sufficient guidance."

Laughlin said he will release details of the city's reopening plans at the next emergency advisory committee meeting on May 13.

Council also renewed the city's state of local emergency for the eighth week.

@natashariebe