Edmonton diverts only 21 per cent of waste from landfill in 2019

The City of Edmonton is lagging far behind its target to keep 90 per cent of residential garbage from the landfill, reporting that it diverted only 21 per cent in 2019.

That's down from 36 per cent in 2018, the city said in a news release Tuesday.

The city attributes the drop to the closing of the city's composting facility last spring.

The city first closed the building for the winter season in fall 2017 after engineers found the roof was not safe. The city closed it completely in spring 2019.

Michael Labrecque, manager of waste services, said the city is still working on improving the diversion system.

"The lower diversion rate confirms what we have known for some time: to make an impact we need to shift how we manage our waste, and our 25-year waste strategy is the best way to do that," Labrecque said in the release.

The city's waste management system has been in trouble since at least February 2018 when an audit revealed it was falling short of its goals.

The city plans to launch a four-stream bin program in 2021, delaying the original launch date this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Th four-stream program will include green organics bins for all residences, blue bags for recyclables, separate bags for yard and leaf waste, and regular black garbage bins.



The city released its business case on Tuesday to build a new composting facility on a public-private partnership model.

City council is slated to debate the plan at a meeting May 11.

