Edmonton bottle depots take extra precautions to guide customers to safe refunds

Bottle depots in Edmonton are trying to prove they're as clean and safe as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic, following a sluggish few weeks earlier this spring.

Sukhwinder Johal, co-owner of four depots in Edmonton, said his family-run company is providing personal protective equipment for staff, including masks, gloves and arm sleeves as well as Plexiglas dividers between sorters and customers.

"We provide all of it in-house and we make sure they are wearing it and changing it frequently," Johal told CBC News in an interview last week.

Johal said some PPE is thrown away after use but gear like arm sleeves are being re-washed.

His company has spent $2,500 per location so far on PPE, Johal said.

But his company has also had layoffs, with about half his staff temporarily out of work since they closed for three weeks at the end of March.

At four locations in Edmonton — Callingwood, Summerside, Sherwood Park and central Edmonton —​ ​​​​​​Johal said he's down to 37 workers from the usual 77.

Customers are starting to return, he said, and depots are seeing larger-than-usual loads coming from a single household.

"Families are at home right now. They're probably starting to clean out their garages, starting to do a little bit of spring cleaning," Johal said.

All but one of Edmonton's 22 depots are open for business, most with reduced hours.

The Alberta Beverage Container Recycling Corporation processed 113 million containers in April this year, down from 185 million containers in April 2019. (Peter Evans/CBC)

Alberta Health Services is in the process of inspecting all locations, said AHS spokesperson Sabrina Atwal. They're making sure to emphasize the importance of physical distancing, she said.

The Beverage Container Management Board (BCMB), which regulates depots across Alberta, helps keep operators apprised of necessary precautions and safety measures.

Blaire Charlton-Gaalaas, president of the board, said she believes depots in Calgary and Edmonton are doing well.

"They're implementing a lot of new standards, according to Alberta Health Services," Charlton-Gaalaas said last week. "They're watching the length of their line-ups, how many people are in their depots. I would say first and foremost they've done an excellent job to protect their staff and the public."

Essential service

All containers collected at Edmonton depots are sent to the Alberta Beverage Container Recycling Corporation (ABCRC) in St. Albert, diverting more than a billion kilograms of material away from landfills every year.

The industry has been deemed an essential service by the Alberta government.

Guy West, president of the ABCRC, said they're helping depots follow safety measures by bulk-buying protective equipment and selling it to operators at cost, along with footing the shipping bill.

As of Friday, the corporation had purchased 12,000 masks, 500 boxes of gloves and hand sanitizers in bulk to send to individual depots, West said.

"It's providing employment to many people to work at the depots within our plants and it's helping Alberta's environment," West said. "We'd rather have them go to the bottle depot than to the landfill or anywhere else."

Andrew Fortune unloads several bags of empty containers at the Strathcona Bottle Depot in Edmonton. (Natasha Riebe/CBC)

On a busy morning at the Strathcona Bottle Depot, patrons returned containers in big garbage bags, including Andrew Fortune who offloaded from his truck.

"I'm fortunate enough that I have a job," Fortune said. "I always collect them and hand them to the guys that need them the most."

But Fortune admitted he wasn't keen to go inside the depot himself.

The Alberta Bottle Depot Association lobbies on the behalf of its members and tracks numbers.

Association president Jerry Roczkowsky said that about 185 million containers were sent to recycling corporations in April 2019, a number that fell to 113 million containers this April.

In a typical month, Edmonton sends about 40 million containers to the recycling facility. Those are shipped for processing to the United States, British Columbia as well as factories around the Alberta.

Over a year, Alberta depots return about $220 million to customers.