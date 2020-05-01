Backyard BBQs and park picnics: Edmonton council seeks clear rules for outdoor gatherings

Edmonton city councillors want clearer guidelines for people to follow when meeting friends and family in outdoor venues under physical distancing rules.

The issue came up at council's weekly emergency advisory committee meeting Thursday, where they have the chance to ask city managers about steps and restrictions in place related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coun. Michael Walters said he's seeing more and more people gathering outside, and for the most part maintaining the two-metre rule.

"[They're] doing well, staying far apart on front lawns, on driveways, on decks," Walters said. "If there's opportunities for people to do that safely, that's going to decrease the likelihood they're going to break any rules."

Walters said the guidelines set out by Alberta Health Services are a bit confusing.

On the one hand, AHS discourages activities like backyard barbecues, drinks with friends and picnics, Walters noted, while they say it's OK for people to gather in a park.

"I think you can act the same way in your backyard as you act in a park, where people bring their own stuff and still can gather as AHS suggests to a maximum of 15 people."

But David Aitken, manager of community standards and neighbourhoods, said he thinks AHS is being cautious about the venues.

"Not just the use of the backyard but washroom facilities at the homes and passage from the front to the back yard, potential through the house and surface contact," Aitken said.

Aitken confirmed the city will allow people to gather in groups of fewer than 15 people, if they follow physical distancing rules.

Mayor Don Iveson said he has noticed people in his neighbourhood getting together responsibly but others not as much.

He was riding his bike past a couple of people who were on a front step.

"There appeared to be a very large cake between the two of them and it was somebody's birthday," Iveson said. "I just said 'happy birthday' on the way by — I didn't stop to ask whose birthday it was or in what way they were safely sharing this cake."

Iveson insisted that if people are going to connect, food can't be shared.

"The picnic basket factor here needs to be really, really clear."

Interim city manager Adam Laughlin said he'd work on clarifying and enhancing the existing guidelines.

Iveson suggested the city could take the lead on creating a consistent message, a kind of Alberta tool kit for staying safe while being outside connecting with others, and share it across municipalities.

Also Thursday and with no debate, council renewed the city's state of local emergency, for the seventh time since it first agreed to the measure on Mar. 20.

@natashariebe