No tax increase for businesses this year, Edmonton council votes

Businesses in Edmonton are getting a bit of a break on their taxes this year after city council voted Wednesday to freeze the municipal portion of the tax bill for 2020.

At the same time, council agreed to increase the municipal tax levy on homeowners by 2.5 per cent — up from a 2.1 per cent approved in December.

The approval factors in a change from the province, with the Alberta government not collecting the education portion of the tax levy. That means businesses will end up paying two per cent less and homeowners, typically, no more than they did last year.

A graph released by the City of Edmonton shows the province won't collect the education tax as it normally does, which allows the city to offset the overall tax rate. (City of Edmonton)

But the amount homeowners are billed will vary based on their assessed values, which have shifted since last year, the city said in a news release sent after the council vote.

Multi-family properties went up in value more than single-family homes.

"Generally, about half of property owners will see higher increases while the other half will see lower increases or even decreases," the release said.

The city said the owner of a typical home valued at $387,000 will see a decrease of $28.

The decrease in tax for a single family dwelling is related to market value assessment.

Property tax notices will be mailed on May 21 and are due in June.

Council agreed last month to defer penalties on unpaid taxes until Sept. 1.

The decision made Wednesday is part of the adjusted $3 billion operating budget for 2020.