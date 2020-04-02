Edmonton extends state of local emergency to deal with COVID-19

The City of Edmonton has renewed a state of local emergency to deal with COVID-19, council's emergency advisory committee agreed Thursday.

It's the second time council has extended the order after it was initially declared on Mar. 20.

By law the state of local emergency, which gives the city extraordinary authority to impose restrictions on public activity, needs to be renewed every seven days.

As of Saturday morning, fenced off-leash dog parks will be closed to the public, city manager Adam Laughlin said.

The city is switching off-leash areas to on-leash, council also agreed.

It's one of the latest measures the city is taking to control social distancing to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Edmonton has four fenced-in off-leash parks: Lauderdale, Alex Decoteau, Manning Village, Paisley.

The city has imposed several restrictions on the Edmonton public in the past two weeks, including strict rules for taxis and ride-sharing services on Wednesday.

Edmonton transit service announced Thursday it is adding more security on buses and LRT stations after receiving more reports of aggressive behaviour and homeless people using public transit as a shelter.

More to come...

