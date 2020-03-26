Edmonton hair, nail and tattoo shops need to close, city manager says

Personal service shops in Edmonton, including hair and nail salons, tattoo parlours and body rub parlours, will legally have to close after city council approved of the measure at a meeting Thursday afternoon.

City Manager Adam Laughlin asked council to support the step in ongoing efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

At a meeting at city hall, council's emergency advisory committee also unanimously extended the city's state of local emergency, declared last Friday.

The declaration must be renewed every seven days.

Council supported the measure to order people to self-isolate under provincial and federal requirements.

Under the state of local emergency, the city manager can order extreme measures, such as shutting down non-essential businesses, though Laughlin said he would consult council before making decisions unilaterally.

Laughlin said he's not yet recommending shopping centres or restaurants close, but reminded people to keep two metres apart.

Laughlin lists grocery stores, pharmacies, telecommunications providers, businesses supporting power, natural gas and drinking water, banking and financial services, and construction as essential services.

He also said he considers transit an essential service.

Mayor Don Iveson participated in the meeting over the phone, as he remains in self-isolation with mild flu-like symptoms.

Council is scheduled to meet again Monday and is expected to discuss the status of ongoing construction projects.

