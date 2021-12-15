Lewis Farms rec centre finally gets nod from Edmonton city council

Two major recreation centres in Edmonton are closer to becoming bricks and mortar after city council approved funding in its budget deliberations Tuesday.

Council agreed to fund $283 million for the long-envisioned Lewis Farms rec centre.

"They are gaps that exist in our city today that need to be filled," Knack said during the meeting Tuesday.

"Our pools are oversubscribed across the entire city," Knack said. "The minute programs open up, they are booked within hours and that's because there isn't enough space."

Single-sheet ice rinks across the city are set to be retired soon, he said, so the arenas at Lewis Farms will fill that need as well.

Council voted 12-1 to approve the funding, with Coun. Michael Janz the lone vote against.

Lewis Farms had been delayed in previous years, as council tried to hold down tax hikes.

The funding will come from the city's debt load.

"I know the cost is high," Knack told council Tuesday. "This project is ready to build so the longer we take, the more it drives up the cost."

Council also voted to increase the budget for the Coronation Park Sports and Recreation Centre in west Edmonton by $41-million, which, Knack said, illustrated the rising costs of waiting.

Coronation is estimated to cost $153 million, up from the original $112 million in 2014.

Erin Rutherford, councillor for Ward Anirniq, said the community has been waiting for the recreation centre for years and will present many opportunities for youth.

"People will be wanting to reconnect with their community, wanting to be out and hopefully in the back end of this pandemic and into recovery," Rutherford said. "And recreation facilities like this are going to be essential to that process."

The Coronation centre includes a world-class velodrome that's expected to attract international sports events.

"In the economic landscape we're in, many might see recreation facilities as frivolous," Rutherford said. "But I want to be clear that, to me, one of the reasons that I support this specific project is because I see there is both an economic and social benefit."

The Coronation centre will connect to the Peter Hemingway Fitness and Leisure Centre, which contains a swimming pool.

Councillors proposed some 50 motions at the budget meeting Tuesday involving reallocation of millions of dollars.

Dozens of programs and projects for 2022 may be altered by the end of the week as council make changes to next year's operating and capital budgets.

Dene Ward Coun. Aaron Paquette proposed freezing the public transit cash fare at $3.50 instead of raising it to $4, which would cost $3.5 million in transit revenues.

Janz put forward a motion to reduce the Edmonton police budget by $11.9 million — the allotted increase in the EPS 2022 budget.

He suggests the money be reallocated to initiatives on addressing houselessness, community safety, social services and response programs.

Council is slated to continue debating and voting on motions Tuesday night and the remainder of the week before finalizing next year's budgets on Friday.

