Edmonton city council approves 6.6% property tax hike for 2024

Edmonton city council has approved a 6.6 per cent property tax hike for 2024 as the city says it's trying to manage inflation, a growing population and the maintenance and enhancement of core services.

Council also approved future tax levy increases of 5.3 per cent in 2025 and 4.7 per cent in 2026.

The city had previously proposed a 7.09 per cent tax increase for next year.

In a news release, the city said the budget adjustments will allow most city services to stay at current levels.

Council also approved more than $16 million in increases to services, including:

Operating the new Metro Line LRT to the new NAIT station.

Adding more bus service hours.

Increasing encampment response and support for unsheltered Edmontonians.

Expanding library service at Heritage Valley.

Advancing the work on Edmonton's Anti-Racism Strategy.

More to come...