Edmonton city council approves 5 per cent property tax hike in each of next four years

Property owners in Edmonton can expect to pay about five per cent more in taxes in each of the next four years after city council approved the 2023-26 operating and capital budgets Friday.

Administration had proposed a 3.9 per cent property tax increase when it presented the operating budget in mid-November.

Amendments to the capital and operating budgets over the past week added to the tax levy.

Council voted 9-4 in favour of the $7.9-billion capital budget. Those voting against included Tim Cartmell, Sarah Hamilton, Jennifer Rice and Karen Principe.

The operating budget passed 8-5 with Cartmell, Hamilton, Rice, Principe and Andrew Knack voting against it.

"I never had such a hard time with my comments during budget because I know approving budget increases is hard, even when it's smaller," Knack said during closing comments. He has been on council for nine years.

"But I've usually gone into this far more supportive than not. And for the first time I was entering this debate very split specifically in regards to the operating budget."

The operating budget for 2023 is $3.29 billion. It will be $3.34 billion in 2024, $3.48 billion in 2025 and $3.56 billion in 2026.

Divisive vote on transit

Council spent several 12-hour days debating and approving dozens of amendments to the original version administration proposed in mid-November.

One of the most divisive votes was Wednesday night, when council voted against funding Edmonton's portion of a regional transit system — a plan that's been in the works for eight years.

Knack was a councillor representative on the Edmonton Metropolitan Transit Services Commission and voted to support the $13-million a year regional service.

Eight other council members disagreed, essentially killing the regional transit service plan.

Cartmell said he was voting against the budgets in part because of the decision to withdraw from the regional transit plan.

"Make no mistake, trust has been lost," Cartmell told council. "We've lost the trust of our collective communities around us."

This week, council had proposed and debated over 100 amendments to the operating budget, including a 36-part omnibus amendment put forward by Mayor Amarjeet Sohi.