Edmonton's anti-racism strategy slow to show results, critics say

More than a year after Edmonton city council agreed to create an anti-racism strategy, watchers of the process say little has been accomplished.

The strategy was the first decision made during a city council meeting after Amarjeet Sohi was elected mayor in October 2021.

Sohi said he'd rather take time to proceed with care, rather than do a rushed job.

"I am impatient as well sometimes on these things," the mayor said in an interview with CBC News in December.

Sohi called the work transformative, requiring a fundamental change in the way leaders think.

"We also know that racism is institutionalized, it is systemic and we need to make sure that we are doing it the right way, that we are challenging those systems, that we are challenging those institutions."

One of the key elements of the anti-racism strategy is creating an independent body to "oversee anti-racism for Edmontonians."

The city will also create a "high-level" anti-racism office within city administration.

Ten months after city council approved the strategy, the city manager's office is still recruiting a board to advise on who should sit on the independent body, which will have up to 15 members.

Sharif Haji, executive director of the Africa Centre, questions the city's timelines.

"I don't think it takes a year to put community members or volunteers who will be an independent body," Haji said in an interview. "Seriously, it doesn't take a year."

Dunia Nur, president and founder of the African Canadian Civic Engagement Council in Edmonton, said an independent body is a key step in advancing the work.

"Inherently there's legacies of racism within all systems and that's why we need an independent body to hold the city accountable, if the city is willing and able and ready to be a city that truly is an anti-racist city," Nur said.

City manager Andre Corbould said he's focused on doing it right, instead of quickly. He said he's satisfied the city is continuing to make progress.

"We want it to be truly independent and empowered to do the things it needs to do," Corbould said. "That's what I want the board to help me create."

'Vague' language and goals

Nur said that as defined by the city, the anti-racism strategy doesn't outline tangible goals or ways to measure progress.

The city's website describes the independent body as community-driven, independent from city administration, Edmonton police, school boards and districts.

It "should have the ability to stimulate reflection on and challenge systemic racism at all levels in Edmonton," the strategy reads.

"The language is very vague and I think that's how people dodge accountability, and further continue the exclusionary practices that people that are disadvantaged, specifically communities like mine, are constantly out of the equation," Nur said.

Haji also said the strategy lacks specifics, including a list of objectives, tactics and timelines.

"Is it a five-year strategy?" he said. "Is it a 10-year strategy?"

Grant money

Corbould pointed to funding as a tangible part of the strategy.

The city has given out $810,000 in grant money since fall 2021 — $210,000 in 2021, $210,000 in 2022 and nearly $390,000 as part of the anti-racism funding stream of the community safety and well-being program.

"That is action on the ground by community," Corbould said.

This year, grants under the anti-racism strategy went to 12 groups, including nearly $25,000 to the World Sikh Organization of Canada to conduct surveys and focus groups to determine the extent and impact of bullying and racism on Sikh youth.

The Alberta Workers Association for Research and Education will use $15,000 to learn about employment, training and rights issues facing undocumented Spanish-speaking women.

Stop Race-Based Hate will get more than $14,000 to expand a free online tool that aims to educate and empower people to speak out against racism.

The anti-racism strategy includes Edmonton's municipal response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's calls to action and the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls calls for justice.

Funding questions

Keren Tang, councillor for Ward Karhiio, said she was surprised to see a projected $1.8 million in savings outlined in the 2022 operating budget update this fall. The money had been allotted for the anti-racism program but wasn't used because of hiring delays.

Corbould said part of that savings is from a delay in hiring people to work in the Indigenous Relations Office.

Tang suggested city administration could have redirected some of that money to the Africa Centre, which she saw as a tangible example of battling racism.

Council approved $300,000 in the new 2023-26 operating budget for the Africa Centre.

Haji said that money will go toward developing a business plan for its new facility, at the former Wellington Junior High School.

Advisory committee up in the air

The city's anti-racism advisory committee, created in 2019, made recommendations on the strategy and the grant recipients but the committee's meetings have been put on hold indefinitely.

Sohi said there are issues between the advisory committee and city administration but that's to be expected with the kind of transformational work that's happening.

"I acknowledge that there have been tensions," he said. "I see those tensions as a kind of natural progression and growth in finding better ways of doing things and challenging each other — challenging each other's perceptions."