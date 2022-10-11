Edmonton police commission caused conflict of interest with funding report, says ethics expert

Edmonton police Chief Dale McFee argues that he's not in a conflict of interest for his connection to an organization hired to write a report about police funding — but at least one expert staunchly disagrees.

McFee is chair and president of Saskatchewan-based Community Safety Knowledge Alliance, Inc., which prepared an analysis on police budgeting for Edmonton city council.

"I want to be very clear: I was not involved in the process, I was recused from the process," McFee said during a media availability last week.

The Edmonton police commission hired the CSKA in a sole-sourced process to write the report, which is part of a bundle of information city council requested in the spring.

The group recommends the City of Edmonton use a funding formula to give police a base budget with automatic increases each year — a process McFee and the police commission have supported.

"The funding formula that we previously had has allowed us to drive to a significant reduction in crime," McFee said.

Community and public safety need investment in a growing city, he said.

"I think it's a better way to take the politicization and the politics of policing in relation to cost to actually focus on what needs to be done."

During a council meeting last week, several city councillors said the chief's involvement with the group seemed to create a conflict of interest.

Arthur Schafer, director of the Centre for Professional and Applied Ethics at the University of Manitoba, says the entire process is a conflict.

"The police commission made a mind-boggling decision in giving the contract untendered, uncompetitive, to an organization that consists almost exclusively of chiefs of police," Schafer said in an interview Monday.

The CSKA website lists seven police services as its members: Calgary, Edmonton, Greater Sudbury, Ottawa, Peel Regional, Regina and Victoria along with Motorola Solutions Canada.

Question of optics

Coun. Keren Tang said the commission should have asked another third-party expert to prepare the analysis of police budgeting.

"Especially when it comes to policing, whether or not the conflict of interest is real or perceived, it doesn't really matter," she said in an interview Monday.

"The optics are so tremendous."

Council was on the verge of removing the CSKA report from the bundle of information presented on Oct. 3 because of the potential conflict of interest but ultimately voted to keep it as a reference.

McFee considered council's move a sign that the conflict of interest concerns were moot.

Council has held multiple meetings in recent months to deliberate on how police should be funded — a subject set to return during fall budget sessions. (Amber Bracken)

A former deputy minister of justice with the Saskatchewan government, McFee called the criticism a distraction and said last week he was confident it was resolved.

"Perception is not conflict," he added.

Schafer disagrees.

"The process was profoundly guilty of real conflict of interest, not perceived conflict of interest," Schafer said. "Because the independent advice they needed was sought from an organization that couldn't be further from being independent."

He said the commission should have consulted groups like the CSKA, the police chief and community groups and then have a third-party group write a final report.

Formula controversy

Critics say the funding formula lacks accountability as it doesn't require the police service to clearly show how it spends the money.

Every other city department must submit specific budget requests for each project and justify how they're using the funding.

Other departments have gone through cuts over the past few years, a trend that has been commented on by the mayor.

On Friday, city council agreed to proceed with a funding formula for 2023 with a base budget of $407 million plus a potential $7 million increase based on inflation and population adjustments.

Council stipulated that when it discusses budgeting again next year, it will insist on attaching specific criteria to the formula that measures how well police are using the money.

Tang said the CSKA report is just one element to the police budgeting debate. She said it didn't carry substantial weight in council's decision to reinstate a funding formula.