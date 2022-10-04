Edmonton police funding debate dominated by conflict of interest concerns

City council has begun debating how police should be funded in the coming years, but a potential conflict of interest involving the Edmonton police chief dominated Monday's discussion.

The Edmonton Police Commission hired a group called the Community Safety and Knowledge Alliance, Inc. to prepare a report on police budgeting with data from several jurisdictions.

The findings lean in favour of a funding formula, which would give police a consistent budget with annual increases.

Chief Dale McFee is president and chair of the non-profit group and several councillors, including Coun. Aaron Paquette, flagged that as a potential conflict of interest.

"Perception is everything, especially when you're talking about the ultimate law enforcement authority in Edmonton," Paquette said.

"What people would want to see is everything to be beyond reproach, passing the sniff test, to not even be on the borders of being perceived as a conflict of interest."

McFee was not present at the council meeting Monday.

McFee not involved

Matthew Barker, the commission's executive director, said they chose the CSKA through a sole-sourced, non-competitive contract process.

The non-profit was chosen for its subject expertise and access to data in different jurisdictions, Barker said.

He said McFee had no involvement in the report, which included participation from the Peel Regional Police Board.

"[He] has no fiscal interest or benefit from CSKA engaging in this work," Barker told council. "In order to maintain the integrity of the report, the police chiefs did not write, direct or otherwise influence its contents."

Cal Corley, chief executive officer of the CSKA, said the group also employed the expertise of Bill Hughes, a senior fellow with the Munk School of Global Affairs at the University of Toronto, as well as two lawyers from an independent firm.

Report kept as reference

Coun. Erin Rutherford suggested council remove the report entirely from the package of documents to send a message.

"From my role, accepting this information is potentially perceived as condoning the perceived conflict of interest that does or does not exist with this report," Rutherford said. "I do also think that there is some inherent biases in the document that I did read."

However, the majority of council decided to keep the report as a reference.

After council's scrutiny Monday, Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said he's confident there was no real conflict of interest and that McFee wasn't involved in the report.

"Work is done by professionals and people who have proper designation under their professional commitments," Sohi said. "And there was no involvement of the police chief in this work, so I believe that."

Proposed funding formula

In June, anticipating a fierce discussion on police funding this year, council had requested a revised funding formula ahead of the 2023-2026 operating budget deliberations.

Administration presented council with a formula option for police featuring a proposed $407-million base budget each year and a 0.4 per cent increase annually.

Administration says the formula is intended to manage impacts related to population growth, inflation, and operating impacts of capital for projects funded by Edmonton police.

Sohi said a funding formula provides consistency, but said council has to analyze the pressures of additional funding requests beyond the formula, as well as how to compensate for a loss of $22 million in photo radar revenues.

The reports show Edmonton spends the most on policing per capita compared to Calgary, Ottawa, Winnipeg, York and the Peel region.

In 2021, Edmonton spent $371 per capita in tax funding for police compared to Calgary's $305 and $350 in Winnipeg.

Sohi said this also deserves a closer look as council heads into budget sessions to address whether Edmonton is getting value for its money and making communities safer.

Council will continue analyzing the funding formula option at a meeting Friday.