Edmonton releases formal plan to improve safety in city's core neighbourhoods

The City of Edmonton is taking a comprehensive approach to improving safety in the downtown area, in Chinatown and on public transit, all of which are outlined in a final safety plan it released Thursday.

Edmonton's Downtown Core and Transit System Safety Plan was posted on the city's website, abiding by a deadline set two weeks ago by Alberta Justice Minister Tyler Shandro.

In a letter to Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, Shandro demanded the city come up with a concrete plan to curb ongoing crime in core neighbourhoods.

He sent the letter after two men — Hung Trang, 64, and Ban Phuc Hoang, 61 — were killed in Chinatown businesses.

The city's plan combines immediate steps and longer-term initiatives.

In the short term, it will put more police and peace officers on the streets, pay for private security to patrol in Chinatown, implement programs to prevent and respond to drug overdoses, and increase responses to encampments.

There is also a plan to immediately set up an operations centre in Chinatown, which would be a collaborative effort between the police and peace officers and staff from social agencies. A location for this centre is currently being sought.

Several initiatives are also directed at public order and cleanliness, such as cleaning streets and back alleys, adding temporary washrooms, and implementing a needle cleanup program.

"Some of the actions described were well underway before the plan was requested, while others are just getting started," the report says.

In a statement sent out Thursday, Shandro said his office would begin reviewing the plan immediately.

"I am encouraged by the constructive discussions I've had with Mayor Sohi and the recent steps municipal officials have taken to improve public safety for Edmontonians — including city council's vote to amend the municipal transit bylaw to ban loitering and drug use on public transit," he said.

"There is still a considerable amount of work to do to address crime and violence in downtown Edmonton and make it safer for everyone, but these are positive steps in the right direction."

Chinatown focus

Many initiatives focus on improving social disorder, homelessness and drug use in Chinatown.

Wen Wang, with the Chinatown and Area Business Association, said he has noticed changes over the past week.

He said the city is paying for nine security guards to patrol from 97th to 101st streets, between 105th and 110A avenues, 12 hours a day, seven days a week.

The safety plan earmarked a $300,000 grant to the Chinatown and Area Business Association to help pay for the private security resources, which is something businesses had been paying for themselves.

"We hope that those steps or measures in place for now will have a good result," Wang told CBC News.

He said it's still too early to say how well they are working, but said they are positive steps from the city and the province.

"In the short term, the financial support is key," Wang said. "But long term is policy."

Longer-term initiatives

The comprehensive plan includes several long-term objectives, such as community enhancement projects.

The enhancement plan involves streetscape improvements from 98th Street to 100th Street and parts of 105th Avenue.

City administration will give city council an update on the streetscape capital investments in mid-June.

Doug Cooke, an outreach worker, said city investment in neighbourhood revitalization should get more people to come back to the area.

"The restaurants here are wonderful and the businesses, the grocery stores, they're all super places to shop at," Cooke told CBC News Thursday.

"Revitalize sidewalks and streets and storefronts and put some benches out on the street," he said. "Encouraging more folks throughout Edmonton to actually come and visit the area I think would be a wonderful thing."

The strategy includes steps to decentralize the high concentration of social services in the area.

The city will work with community stakeholders and other orders of government to create a five-year plan to redistribute social services from Chinatown and downtown to other appropriate areas of the city.

"A more equitable distribution of social services — both across communities within Edmonton and across the greater metropolitan region — can increase access to services for people who need them, and potentially reduce the impacts of their concentration on neighbourhoods," the report says.