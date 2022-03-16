Calgary Trail development gets zoning go-ahead but without bike paths some councillors wanted

Edmonton city council has approved rezoning for a new commercial complex between two major south-side roads despite pushback from some councillors that the development should include shared-use paths.

At a public hearing Tuesday, council approved a request to rezone a 2.3-hectare site bordered by Calgary Trail, Gateway Boulevard and 46th and 47th avenues.

The developer, Epic Square Ltd., plans to build a commercial complex including retail, professional, financial services and medical offices. The development would include four buildings, varying in height from four to 10 storeys.

Several councillors wondered why the city doesn't require developers to include shared pathways along Calgary Trail and Gateway Boulevard for people on bikes and other active modes of transportation.

Coun. Andrew Knack questioned whether the city should start considering paths along main streets.

"This is a pretty major north-south corridor," Knack said.

As the city starts to reshape communities according to the City Plan's vision of more walkable neighbourhoods, Knack suggested the city look at incorporating more active pathways.

"If you don't do it here, you're not going to do it for 50 or 100 years," Knack said.

He said the changes don't mean removing lanes of traffic but incorporating three-metre-wide walkways alongside.

"It feels like we're missing potentially something that could be challenging to rectify at a certain time in the future," he added.

Coun. Anne Stevenson noted that the City Plan's vision is to incorporate active modes in all areas of the city.

"Human-scaled, walkable, as you travel down the corridor you experience rich and vibrant street life," she said. "Recognizing that's not the reality today, is this the place where we start to fix that?"

In line with city policy

Stantec Consulting Ltd. had submitted the rezoning application on behalf of Epic Square Ltd.

Sylvia Summers, a planner with Stantec, said the development is pedestrian-friendly, with sidewalks incorporated in and around the complex.

The plan is in line with the City Plan and city policy, which does not designate Calgary Trail as a spot for active pathways, she said.

"Not only is Calgary Trail a primary corridor but it's identified for non-residential uses," Summers told council.

Stantec discussed the plan with the city's transportation branch and determined the city's bike plan doesn't show active transportation along the corridors, she said.

Stevenson proposed a motion that city administration be directed to work with the applicant "to provide a development that is more street-oriented and incorporates opportunities for active transportation adjacent to the site."

Council defeated the motion by a vote of 9-4. Besides Stevenson, councillors who voted for the motion included Knack, Michael Janz and Ashley Salvador.

Coun. Jo-Anne Wright said she supports more active pathways but not in all areas.

"Gateway and Calgary Trail have always been major corridors going in and out of our city for vehicles, buses," Wright said.

There are safer routes for active transportation like 106th Street connecting to 51st Avenue, Wright said.

"I don't want to see this development being delayed any longer, I'd rather see some building going on rather than just a paved parking lot."

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said council shouldn't change policy on the fly, as new developments are needed for the economy and jobs.