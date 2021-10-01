Edmonton council repeals city's mask bylaw but pitches new one
Council votes to draft new mask bylaw for transit and city facilities only
People in Edmonton are no longer required to wear masks in indoor public places, after city council agreed Tuesday to repeal its face-covering bylaw.
At a special meeting called to debate the bylaw, council voted 8-5 to rescind the mandate, one week after the province lifted its own mask mandate.
Shortly after, council agreed to draft a new face-covering bylaw, which would require masks on public transit and in city-owned facilities.
Coun. Andrew Knack proposed the city also create a new bylaw similar to the one just repealed, to submit to the province for review.
Council agreed to put both those in motion, with administration expected to return Mar. 14 with the new draft bylaws.
Councillors said they felt the province backed the city into a corner. On Tuesday Alberta's Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver introduced Bill 4 to amend the Municipal Government Act, which would prevent municipalities from enforcing their own public health measures.
"Our hands are tied by this province," Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said during the meeting. "We are kids, treated like kids by the province."
Coun. Erin Rutherford said the city should retain its own rules.
"I am really here to make a decision based on integrity, courage and public health," she said. "I won't back down to political pressure."
During the meeting city managers recommended council rescind the face-covering bylaw.
Catrin Owen, deputy manager of communications and engagement, said staff at city facilities reported confusion from patrons.
Adam Laughlin, manager of integrated infrastructure services, said feedback from the city's business improvement areas indicated most people wanted the city to lift the requirement.
Many businesses are worried that a municipal mandate puts significant burden on businesses, without provincial backing, Laughlin said.
