Support for FIFA bid high on Edmonton's wishlist in provincial budget

Edmonton city councillors are leaning on the province for millions of dollars this year to help in several core areas, like supportive housing and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

But when Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews unveils the budget Thursday, some councillors are also hoping to hear the province will back the city's bid to host some of the FIFA World Cup games in 2026.

Support from the province is key for Edmonton to become one of 16 host cities in North America, said Coun. Tim Cartmell.

"We need them to declare that support in the next few weeks," Cartmell said Wednesday.

FIFA is set to decide by next month which cities will host the international tournament.

The city doesn't need money yet but will in two years or so to upgrade Commonwealth Stadium, establish a festival site downtown and for operating costs when the event starts, Cartmell said.

The cost to host the games would be split one-third among the three levels of government, with the amount yet to be determined.

The games will expose Edmonton and Alberta to international interests, Cartmell said.

"It's not just five soccer games in August," he said. "It's the lead in to 10,000 conversations about what Edmonton is, where it is, what it can do and by extension, where Alberta is, what is does, what it can do."

Several established and burgeoning industries like hydrogen, innovation and technology, warehousing and manufacturing, could benefit for years, he suggested.

"It allows us for four years and likely longer — beyond the actual event — to really tell Alberta's story in the international context," Cartmell said.

Support to host the FIFA 2026 World Cup is one of Mayor Amarjeet Sohi's requests to the province, which he submitted in December.

Transit, housing

The city is also asking the province to help recoup an estimated $81 million revenue loss from low ridership on public transit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coun. Ashley Salvador said rebooting the public transit system will help the city and the region recover for the long-term.

"Being able to invest in public transit is really an investment in our recovery and our economic stability," Salvador said.

Salvador noted the need for all levels of government to collaborate on a long-term basis to help municipalities thrive.

"Transit is a key key part of attracting and retaining talent," she said. "We want folks to be able to have easy access to jobs, and transit is the primary mechanism to help facilitate that access."

Last week, Ottawa said it will give municipalities money for transit, if the provinces match the offer.

Councillors, including Keren Tang representing Ward Karhiio, are banking on the province to step up.

"We have money on the table, let's not walk away from that," Tang said.

Tang hopes the province doesn't dwell on the need to balance its budget as municipalities struggle through the pandemic.

"Now is the time to spend the money for that economic recovery, for that social recovery."

The city's budget request includes $49.7 million to help build 552 units of permanent supportive housing, about one-third of the estimated $149 million cost to finish those projects.

Sohi said the city needs at least $9 million in annual funding to run the permanent supportive housing units.

The mayor is also asking for $5 million to help struggling downtown businesses recover from the pandemic.

