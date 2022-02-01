Alcohol in city parks needs more study, Edmonton councillors say

It's likely going to be a dry summer in Edmonton public parks after city councillors agreed Monday that administration needs to further study the impact of allowing alcohol at picnic sites.

During a pilot project last year, the city permitted alcohol consumption at 47 designated picnic areas from May 28 to Oct. 11.

Council's community and public services committee reviewed the results of the pilot project Monday.

Instead of expanding the program, Coun. Keren Tang suggested the city study the issue further and consult health experts.

"I think we should be really intentional and thoughtful about this," Tang said introducing the motion.

Earlier in the meeting, Coun. Michael Janz suggested the city sanction alcohol in parks on a permanent basis, including options outside the River Valley.

Councillors voted against his motion.

"I think we've gotten way out of scope about what this is actually about, which is just a few picnic sites, and drinking at those sites," Janz said in response to Tang's motion and subsequent vote.

More research and consultation is unnecessary after the pilot project received mostly positive feedback.

"It feels to me that if we don't want to do this we should just vote not to do it and not send it off for further study, further cost, further engagement," Janz said.

Health policies

At the meeting, representatives from Alberta Health Services outlined the health risks of moderate to heavy drinking, and urged councillors not to renew or expand the pilot project.

Z'Anne Harvey-Jansen, a member of the AHS addiction prevention team, argued that municipalities should implement healthy public policies.



"We already had a very serious alcohol-related harm issue long before COVID even started," Harvey-Jansen said. "And it's only escalated."



Juan Gonzalez-Abraldes, a doctor at the University of Alberta, also expressed concerns.

The number of people admitted to hospital with alcohol-related hepatitis went up dramatically when COVID-19 started, Gonzalez-Abraldes said.

"During the first six months of the pandemic, admissions due to alcohol hepatitis duplicated," he said. "The admissions were already slowly rising before that and during those between March 2020 and September 2020, they multiplied by two."

Drinking in city parks can lead to disorder and create an unsafe environment, said Jameela Murji, a member of the city's community services advisory board.

"Considering our city's wellness and safety goals, instead of defaulting to 'alcohol equals fun,' let's consider the multitude and meaningful other ways we can make our parks more fun, inclusive, safe and wellness promoting for everyone," Murji told the committee.

Coun. Erin Rutherford pointed out that the rules were uneven, that the city has relaxed parameters in some areas.

"One of the things we're doing, especially in light of the pandemic, is [relaxing] rules for patios, for restaurants to have patios, where people can then drink outside."

However, she agreed the city should do more public engagement before making a decision.

If council gives final approval to the motion, the city's citizen services branch is expected to report back in the fall.