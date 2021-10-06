Outgoing Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson reflects on 14 years at city hall

Outgoing Mayor Don Iveson leaves Edmonton's city hall after 14 years on council proud of the city he's helped shape.

Iveson was first elected to Edmonton council in 2007 at the age of 28 and became mayor in 2013 at the age of 34.

In an end-of-term interview Tuesday, Iveson said he's proud of the city plan — the overarching blueprint that guides the city in building denser neighbourhoods and better transit — despite some push back over the years about infill projects and LRT.

"That narrow lot house or that garage suite has human beings and a family in it — that's now helping keep the school open and volunteering for the community league — that's part of the rejuvenation of the neighbourhood," he said.

Several elements are woven into the city plan, which council adopted in December, including better transportation corridors around existing neighbourhoods, like bike lanes downtown and in Old Strathcona.

More people started to use bike lanes since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as an active way to get to work, go shopping and to other activities, he said.

Iveson said he also benefits from safer paths.

"I feel much more comfortable taking my kids out on an outing using that improved infrastructure."

Outgoing mayor Don Iveson reflects on his years at City Hall 4:02 Don Iveson leaves Edmonton City Hall after eight years in the mayor’s chair and 14 years on council. 4:02

While many have developed an appreciation for the multi-use paths, he acknowledged some still feel like it's taking space away from vehicles.

"It's still a bit of a wedge issue for some people and it's very easy to fan the flames around that one," Iveson said. "And there's a degree of roadway populism around it that may take some time to abate."

Sparring with the UCP

Iveson makes no secret of the struggles he's had with the UCP government under Premier Jason Kenney.

"It's been very challenging working with this provincial government and I think now many Albertans have an understanding of why, given what we've gone through over the last while here."

Iveson is referencing the Kenney government's reluctance to impose restrictions during the pandemic, as COVID-19 cases continued to rise.

The discord between Iveson and the province began in earnest after the 2019 provincial budget, when the UCP cancelled the city charters — a deal that Iveson and Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi had worked many years to reach.

Iveson hopes Edmonton's next council and mayor will work with mayors in neighbouring towns and cities to determine a way forward with the province.

Critical to recovering from COVID-19 and for future economic growth will be building alliances with neighbours on regional transit, integrating waste management, and economic projects, he said.

Political non-aspirations

Iveson says he'sbeen asked many times if he was planning to run for the federal Liberal party.

"I was asked to consider it and I did give it some thought," Iveson said. "It's not something that I thought I would do, or certainly at this stage of life, having young kids."

Iveson, known for having a positive relationship with the federal Liberals under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, said he considered running for parliament in part, to continue boosting collaboration between cities and Ottawa.

"But at the end of the day, I'm really glad that I was here for the fourth wave of COVID and not distracted."

Iveson said he wouldn't rule it out down the road but has no plans in the short term ro run provincially or federally.

Iveson, who also served six years as a city councillor between 2007 and 2013, said it's time for a break from politics and to focus on family as "dad, and junior scout leader," for at least a couple months before getting back into the work realm.

@natashariebe