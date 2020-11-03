Edmonton's planned joint-dispatch centre would improve responses to service calls

A centralized dispatch centre to determine what agencies should respond to calls for service will help create a more efficient city, council heard Monday.

At a meeting at City Hall, Edmonton Police Chief Dale McFee and Fire Chief Joe Zatylny outlined the goals of the envisioned joint dispatch centre — to integrate the work of police, fire crews, peace officers, emergency medical services, crisis diversion and mental health teams.

The city and police are working on a business plan to present to council next spring.

McFee said the new model will focus on getting the right resources to a call the first time.

"Which means that there may not be a second call, in an ideal world," he said.

Calls received by one service provider are often better suited for another; those calls are referred, transferred or co-ordinated between organizations, the report said.

McFee said 38 per cent of incidents have a different outcome on site than what was registered in the initial call.

"Do we really want to be wrong 38 per cent of the time, by sending the wrong agencies?" McFee asked.

There are many phone numbers to city and non-city agencies, and it's not always clear which one to use, the report said.

"Instead of wondering if you need 211 or 911, just dial and together we can find out how to best connect you," McFee said of the centre.

Police, fire rescue and the city aim to replace the various numbers that exist in Edmonton with a single joint dispatch centre. (City of Edmonton)

Coun. Scott McKeen said he recently called 211 — the city's community and social services help line — after noticing a man in distress.

"I came across a weird sight and that was a man splayed over top of his bike in this sort of odd frog position, not moving," McKeen said "So I stopped and walked back and checked on him and he did make a noise. So I knew he was still alive."

The 211 operator told him it would be 20 minutes before a team could get there, so he called 911 instead and EMS soon arrived.

"Triaging with the caller is probably a bit of an art as well as a science," McKeen said. "But this is really key to this working, is it not?"

"One hundred per cent," McFee said, adding that new kinds of training would be included in the business case.

McFee noted that nearly half the calls to 911 are not emergencies, and that police data shows the largest set of calls can be dealt with by social and mental health services.

"The success of a joint dispatch initiative really does depend on other services coming to the table."

He said the business case could include mental health workers at the dispatch centre.

During hearings in June and early July, council heard several cases where agencies other than police would be more suitable to respond.

McKeen highlighted another example of a misused resource — stories he's heard from constituents.

"Somebody phones in to say they've discovered a spent needle on the ground in a neighbourhood and they phone that in, and a fire truck with a full crew on it shows up to pick up that needle."

Zatylny said the new path will aim to dispatch the right resource for the right risk.

"That also considers the children that get punched on buses, bus drivers, suspects who don't want to isolate, transit controllers, security officers."

Council agreed the police and city should present a preliminary model in January before finishing the business case by the spring.