Edmonton mayor welcomes federal relief money, wants fair share of transit funds

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson will take what he can get from the federal and provincial governments to help the city steer through the COVID-19 pandemic, but wants to make sure the city gets its fair share of help with transit.

Of the total $19-billion package announced by Ottawa Thursday, nearly $4 billion will go to municipalities for general impacts to their operations and transit.

Provinces and territories are expected to match the funding.

The money will help heal some wounds inflicted by the closures related to the pandemic, Iveson said at a news conference Friday.

"That will be very helpful in stemming the bleeding from back to March and salving the wounds that we've already sustained," he said.

Municipalities are waiting to hear how much each will receive but Iveson said they have been told it will be based on population.

"It won't go the full way of offsetting all of the budget impacts that we've seen," he said. "However, we have also done our own part to cover those lost revenues with reduced expenditures."

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities has been waiting since April for a response to its initial request for $10 billion to $15 billion in aid.

The federal "safe restart" package announced Thursday will also help provinces with enhanced COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, personal protective equipment for front line and essential workers, and money for child care spaces.

Transit priorities

One of Edmonton's top priorities is restoring transit back to a somewhat regular weekday service.

It has been on a reduced Saturday schedule since March.

Iveson said the city was planning to ramp transit back up by September.

"These dollars give us certainty that we won't be at a significant loss when we do that this fall," he said.

But he said he wants more assurances that Edmonton will get a larger piece of the pie than small municipalities in the province.

Edmonton is expecting $60 million in federal funding for transit, matched by an equal amount from the Alberta government. Iveson is urging the province not to split up the $120-million pot on a per-capita formula.

"Edmonton and Calgary run by far, the largest transit systems on a ridership basis," he said. "I would strongly suggest that this funding needs to be allocated on a proportionate basis."

Earlier in the pandemic, the city estimated it was losing $10 million a month in transit revenues. Starting in March, the city didn't charge fares for riding the bus or LRT.

Fares went into effect again June 15 but the number of riders, compared to a normal month before COVID-19, remains low, at about 50 per cent of typical levels.

Iveson said administration will report back in August with details on the city's plan to restore public transit.

