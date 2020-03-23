EXPO Centre opens to Edmonton's homeless during pandemic

The province, City of Edmonton and social agencies will house homeless people at Edmonton's EXPO Centre, starting Monday.

"This joint response aims to best meet the needs of vulnerable populations as the COVID-19 situation intensifies," the city said in a news release Monday afternoon.

The EXPO Centre will be used in two ways.

One portion will be used as an isolation shelter for anyone who is homeless, currently using shelters and exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms.

The isolation section opens Monday evening. It will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Boyle McCauley Health Centre will take the lead on primary medical care. Alberta Health Services will provide additional health services including infection control and environmental public health support for the site and its temporary residents.

Another portion of the EXPO Centre will be used as a day drop-in service, open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

It will welcome anyone who is homeless, currently staying in shelters and not exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms.

The drop-in day service opens Tuesday.

It will operate in a large enough space to allow for social distancing, the city said.

Susan McGee, CEO of Homeward Trust, said everyone who enters the shelter will be screened for symptoms.

The space at the Edmonton EXPO Centre helps provide overflow support for facilities that have had to limit their capacity, change hours of operation or close entirely.

Homeward Trust is working with the Bissell Centre, Boyle Street Community Services, and other organizations to operate the drop-in.

The EXPO Centre is not currently operating as an overnight shelter for individuals who don't require health services related to COVID-19.

Existing overnight shelters will continue to operate and accept those individuals who are not showing symptoms of COVID-19 and do not require isolation.

The EXPO Centre is not open to the general public for regular programming and other events.

