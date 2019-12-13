Council settles for 2.1-per-cent tax increase down from 2.6

Edmonton property owners will pay just shy of 2.1 per cent more in property taxes in 2020, down from the 2.6 per cent council approved last year.

After provincial budget cutbacks were announced in October, the city estimated it was facing a 4.3 per cent tax increase next year if it didn't revise its plans.

Over three days, council made several amendments in the fall supplemental budgets as it faced a shortfall of $26 million in operating and $185 million in capital funding over three years from provincial budget cuts.

Mayor Don Iveson called the budget one of restraint but not austerity.

"I'm very proud of this work," Iveson said.

Council agreed to reduced the operating budget by $1.6 million by just eliminating vacant job positions — a far cry from the potential $10 million savings in "workforce strategies" council could have implemented.

That would have not only eliminated vacant positions, but imposed forced days off without pay, removed salary increases based on merit and reclassifying positions.

Coun. Ben Henderson, who has worked through 12 budgets at the city, said this was an unusual situation in the light of provincial cuts.

"We've never been handed this kind of hit to our revenue before," Henderson said.

Councillors said the changes show restraint but recognize that the city is still growing.

Friday afternoon, council agreed to pause the back alley renewal program to save $6.7 million next year.

One of the toughest decisions was to put the $321-million Lewis Farms Rec Centre on hold, to lightened the city's debt load.