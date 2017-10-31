Edmonton councillor planning to open ward office gets OK from city

An Edmonton city councillor plans to become the first to open an office in his ward, a cost that could be paid from his taxpayer-funded ward budget.

Jon Dziadyk, councillor for Ward 3, has his sights on a pavilion outside the Castle Downs Arena. The estimated 400-square-foot city-owned space generally sits empty, he said.

The cost is still unknown but if the councillor opens a ward office, it would be paid out of his ward budget.

Dziadyk said he often has meetings with constituents in various coffee shops but believes an office in his north-side neighbourhood would offer a more consistent and formal environment in which to meet.

"Sometimes there's privacy concerns if you're meeting in a coffee shop and people are talking, disclosing personal matters that they want to bring to the attention to their city councillor but not necessarily to other people around," he said.

A report presented to council services committee Monday says councillors may establish an office in a city-owned facility or in a privately owned leased space.

The city's ethics adviser, Brent Rathgeber, notes in the report that there's nothing in council's code of conduct explicitly prohibiting an office in a councillor's ward.

"There are some potential ethical issues regarding the establishment of constituency offices," Rathgeber wrote. "However, in my view, those risks can largely be managed."

For example, a councillor would have to be careful when choosing a private space so to not give preferential treatment resulting in personal benefit.

A councillor can't use the office or communication facilities to campaign or conduct elected-related activities.

"Councillors would need to be vigilant in guaranteeing that only constituency work and not re-election or political activities occur in the office," Rathgeber wrote.

Cost pending

Dziadyk first promised to establish an office in his ward during the fall 2017 election campaign. No other Edmonton city councillor has a ward office.

In April, he made a motion asking administration to explore options for city-funded constituency offices.

The report from the city manager's office, which was in response to his motion, shows that a typical private-sector office space costs between $27 and $35 per square foot per month, including base rent, operating costs and property taxes.

The city currently rents out office space to non-profits for $15 to $20 per square foot per month.

The councillor believes he will get the same rate as non-profits for his office space, which is lower than what a private space would cost.

Dziadyk said he plans to rent space for an hour or two at a time, not a full month.

"I'll just have a few sessions of community office hours and community events, which in many ways is not much different than what other councillors are doing," he said. "It's just I wanted more of a permanency to this, I wanted a consistent office with consistent hours."

In 2018, councillors had $188,718 allotted in their ward budgets for paying staff and other discretionary uses, including hosting community events, travel and training and buying communications equipment.

Dziadyk's request to open a ward office comes after intense public scrutiny earlier this year after CBC News reported he was planning to spend thousands of dollars from his ward budget to pay for part of an MBA from the University of Alberta.

Dziadyk plans to have office hours in Castle Downs throughout the summer and then re-evaluate the ward office in the fall.

