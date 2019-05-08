Skip to Main Content
Edmonton mayor to provide COVID-19 update
Edmonton

Mayor Don Iveson and interim city manager Adam Laughlin will provide an update on the city’s response to COVID-19 on Monday afternoon.

Watch it live here at 3 p.m. MT Monday

You can watch it live here beginning at 3 p.m. MT.

The city has been busy making changes to accommodate its evolving response to the global pandemic.

On Sunday, Laughlin reported that a city employee has tested positive for novel coronavirus. The case is travel related.

The employee's illness is not related to a decision announced Saturday to close all recreational facilities, arenas and other attractions.

On Friday, city councillors voted to suspend all council and committee meetings until March 30.

