Edmonton city committee debates cosmetic pesticide ban

Banning cosmetic pesticides was on the Community and Public Services Committee's radar during its Monday meeting. Sixteen guests were slated to speak.

The potential ban would allow the city to restrict the use of certain pesticides on private and public property in an effort to protect the environment.

Many of the speakers who weighed in on the issue were concerned about people still using pesticides, even if the ban were to be implemented.

Kyle Scram says he has worked in landscaping for 20 years. He explained to council that the ban would have an adverse impact on the environment.

"The ban would be a danger to the environment, including the waterways and green spaces," he said.

"I have seen first-hand the results of these bans in other cities and provinces. Homeowners will do whatever it takes to keep a beautiful green space with little knowledge or experience," Scram said.

Daynen Kapler, a landscaper with Tru Green, echoed that sentiment.

"Banning these traditional pest control products only makes the lives of the majority more difficult. [It] takes the products out of the hands of the professionals and puts them into the hands of untrained homeowners," Kapler said.

Many speakers also said Edmontonians could travel to other provinces and cities to get the products, and wondered how the ban would be enforced.

"A ban is unenforceable and ineffective, as demonstrated by other provinces who are in various stages of reversing their bans," Kapler said, referring to Ontario and Quebec.

In April, council requested a report to outline a step by step process on eliminating cosmetic pesticide use by 2023.

The item will be addressed again at the Community and Public Services Committee meeting in two weeks, where committee members could vote on the item and move it forward to council.