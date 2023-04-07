Day parole revoked for woman convicted in death of toddler found near Edmonton church

A woman convicted in the death of a 19-month-old boy found outside an Edmonton church has had her day parole revoked.

Tasha-Lee Mack and her then-boyfriend Joey Crier were each charged with second-degree murder in the death of Crier's son, Anthony Joseph Raine.

The toddler's body was found outside the Good Shepherd Anglican Church in the Beaumaris neighbourhood in 2017.

Both Mack and Crier were found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter in two separate trials and were sentenced to time in prison.

Mack was granted day parole in September 2021 and it was continued three times, but special conditions were added in October 2022 — including not to consume, purchase or possess drugs.

The Parole Board of Canada says in a decision on April 5 that Mack's urinalysis test from December 2022 returned positive for cocaine and she was arrested later that month.

"You have provided conflicting information regarding how it could be possible that you tested positive for cocaine," the decision reads. "Your explanations were not found to be credible.

"Given your use of cocaine and not immediately reporting relationships/friendships with males even after being counselled, the board is satisfied that you were back in your offence cycle."

In its decision in September 2021, the Parole Board of Canada said Mack had done well in a range of programs and has developed skills necessary for lifestyle changes "that should further mitigate risk."

Mack's trial heard that Anthony went from being a chunky, happy boy to "skin and bones" in a matter of months. Court was told he suffered abuse before a fatal blow to his head and his abandonment at the church.

The judge said there was no evidence Mack struck Anthony, but there was "ample evidence" the boy was struck in her presence and she did nothing to stop it.