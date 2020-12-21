Edmonton church sanctioned for COVID-19 violations, northern pastor calls rules 'tyranny'

Health officials have ordered an Edmonton-area church to immediately comply with COVID-19 restrictions, while the pastor at its sister church in northern Alberta has counselled his congregation against following social distancing and masking rules.

Churches have been allowed to remain open at 15 per cent capacity under current provincial rules, but an order posted by Alberta Health Services on Dec. 17 alleges that the Grace Life Church Of Edmonton in Parkland County was not following related guidelines.

According to the order , some church staff, volunteers and attendees were unmasked, and people were socializing and not distancing in the lobby. Inspectors said the pews were mostly full and people from different households did not appear to be distanced. A group reportedly performed without masks or distancing, and the report said the 15-per-cent capacity may have been exceeded because it didn't appear anyone was counting people coming into the building.

A notice posted to Grace Life Church's website. On Dec. 17, Alberta Health Services ordered the church to comply with provincial health restrictions after inspectors alleged the church was not following masking, social distancing or capacity rules. (Grace Life Church)

The AHS order directs the church to ensure people are masking, distancing, and that capacity rules are being followed. The church was also told to complete a "relaunch plan."

Pastor James Coates did not respond to an email Monday requesting an interview, but a notice on the Grace Life Church website said that, due to the orders of Alberta's chief medical officer of health, the facility is closed to the general public and only open to members, regular adherents and those in the membership process.

On Dec.15, another Grace Life church, the Grace Bible Fellowship in La Crete, published a recording of a sermon by Pastor Mike Hovland, in which he described the province's public health restrictions as "tyranny" and counselled church members to ignore the rules meant to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Hovland did not respond to an email Monday requesting an interview.

He told parishioners it was up to each of them to make up their own mind and follow their conscience.

"Each of us need to answer these questions for our own selves, but I say our fellowship and our worship is much too important to obey for us to obey these mandates," Hovland said. "I say that the government has gone beyond its God-given authority. I say it's our duty to obey God, to resist tyranny and to submit to whatever they decide to do to us."

He claimed that "most of us" have already had COVID-19, presumably referring to his congregation.

In the summer, health officials confirmed they were making efforts to do extra outreach to residents of La Crete, a small community in Mackenzie County in northwest Alberta. At the time, the county had become a COVID-19 hotspot. On Monday, Alberta Health data listed 20 active cases, giving the county a rate of 82.7 cases per 100,000.

During Hovland's roughly hour-long sermon he said he believes masks are "a form of control."

"They want to try to train us to obey the government regardless of any science or information," he said.

Studies have repeatedly shown that masks are effective in helping prevent the spread of COVID-19. In June, the World Health Organization funded a study where researchers reviewed 172 studies about the effectiveness of masks, eye protection and physical distancing in decreasing the spread of COVID-19, and found that the measures work.

Hovland also questioned whether the number of deaths caused by COVID-19 is significant. Over the past 10 months, 860 Albertans have died of COVID-19.

During an update in early November, Dr. Deena Hinshaw noted that in the past four influenza seasons the peak number of deaths recorded in a full year was 92.

Asked about the Grace Life churches at her news conference Monday, Hinshaw said the province has spent months working collaboratively with faith communities across the province. She said that has gone well in most cases, but there are still opportunities to try to build bridges.

"Ultimately, when any group is putting their communities at risk, we, of course, start with education," she said. "We start with offering support. That's always how the public health teams begin engagement.

"But if groups continue to make decisions that put their communities at risk — not just those who may attend those services or who attend a particular event or gathering, but those actions put their broader community at risk — then unfortunately sometimes it does need to move into an enforcement category."

She said the majority of Alberta faith leaders have demonstrated leadership in making sure their communities have accurate information.

"In my opinion, COVID-19 has given us an opportunity to make choices about how we care for each other," she said. "And the measures in place right now are the best way to care for our neighbours and our communities."

In his sermon, Hovland raised the possibility that Alberta's public health orders violate Charter rights, an argument made by various groups throughout the pandemic, including at regular anti-mask rallies. At one such gathering in Calgary this weekend, multiple charges were laid, including assault against a police officer.

On Monday, a Calgary judge rejected an emergency application by two southern Alberta churches and a gym owner seeking a stay of Alberta's public health restrictions.

Lawyers for the group of plaintiffs have filed a challenge in the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta, arguing that the province's COVID-19 restrictions violate their clients' constitutional rights. The group had asked Justice Anne Kirker to issue an injunction ahead of its hearing on the constitutionality of the restrictions, but she found the risk of COVID-19 was real and said granting the stay would not be in the public interest.

In an interview about the application, a constitutional law expert said such challenges have a "remote possibility" of success because the Charter allows for governments to have a broad mandate to act during crises.

-with files from Meghan Grant