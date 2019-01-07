Cut Hate with Hair at Edmonton's Chop Shop draws dozens of supporters

Dozens of people turned out to support the Chop Shop Barber Shop Sunday at its anti-racism fundraiser, a month after it was the target of Islamophobic and racist vandalism.

The shop raised money through an event called Cut Hate with Hair, with proceeds going toward the John Humphrey Centre for Peace and Human Rights, an organization that does human rights education and training in Edmonton.

"I never expected this," shop owner Ahmad Akkashe said of the turnout. "It just shows the Edmonton that I know and that we want for our kids and our families and each other."

In early December, Akkashe drove up to his barber shop with his four-year old son to find the words "Kill Muslims" and "Kill Lebs" along with a swastika, spray painted in red on the windows.

Edmonton-McClung MLA Lorne Dach came by for a haircut a few days after the incident. After speaking with Akkashe, they decided to organize the Cut Hate with Hair event.

Edmonton-McClung MLA Lorne Dach and Alberta Party leader Stephen Mandel were among the supporters at the Chop Shop fundraiser. "Any time the hate crimes raise their head they have to be opposed. Silence emboldens those with those messages," Dach said. "So we as a community, I believe, have to come together at every opportunity when we see these evidences of hate crimes bring themselves forward to oppose them. Otherwise, they'll grow.

Police-reported hate crimes targeting Arab or West Asian populations doubled between 2016 and 2017 in Alberta, up from 15 to 30 incidents.

The latest numbers from Statistics Canada also show hate crimes targeting Muslims in Canada more than doubled in 2017, to a total of 349 incidents.

Akkashe said the message to his son on Sunday night, a month after they drove up to the barber shop together to find the hateful messages, would be a message of compassion and unity.

"I want to recognize all the miracles of other cultures," he said. "We all learn from one another."