Edmonton chiropractor charged with 1986 sexual assault of minor

An Edmonton chiropractor has been charged with sexual assault of a minor for a series of incidents that happened more than 30 years ago.

Ron Harry Latch, 65, was charged on Jan. 29 with one count of sexual assault, police said Friday in a news release.

In 2018, a woman reported to police that in 1986, when she was a minor, Latch sexually assaulted her on numerous occasions while she was a patient at his chiropractic practice.

Police said investigators believe there may be other complainants, and encourage them to come forward.

Latch began his practice in 1979 and works at Westmount Chiropractics & Massage, according to the clinic's website.