Edmonton chiropractor facing 15 new sex-related charges

An Edmonton chiropractor charged early this year for on alleged sexual assault from 1986 now faces 13 new sexual assault charges, city police said Friday.

Ron Harry Latch, 65, has also been charged with sexual interference and gross indecency.

Police say the offences took place between 1982 and 2017 and involve 10 complainants.

In January, Latch was charged with one count of sexual assault for a series of alleged incidents in 1986.

In 2018, a woman reported to police that in 1986, when she was a minor, Latch sexually assaulted her on numerous occasions while she was a patient at his chiropractic practice.

In March of this year, when city police announced they had charged Latch, they said investigators believed there may be other complainants.

A number of other complainants have since come forward, police said Friday.

Latch began his practice in 1981 and works at Westmount Chiropractics & Massage, according to the clinic's website.