Will the Year of the Rabbit be lucky for Edmonton's Chinatown? Community members are hopeful

Business owners in Edmonton's Chinatown are hoping the Year of the Rabbit will be a lucky one filled with prosperity and improvements.

This year, Lunar New Year falls on Jan. 22 signifying the fourth animal in the Chinese zodiac. The rabbit is widely considered to be the luckiest of the 12 animals and associated with tranquillity and peace.

"We're feeling good, there's optimism," Phong Luu, owner and head butcher at Kim Fat Market, said in an interview with CBC.

Since 1989, three generations of the Luu family have run the grocery, catering and butcher business which is located at 99 Street and 107 Avenue.

Butcher and shop owner Phong Luu stands behind the meat counter at Kim Fat Market in Edmonton's Chinatown. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

"We took a hit during the pandemic time and then with what's been going on after last year, we lost two members of our community," Luu said.

Hung Trang, 64, and Ban Phuc Hoang, 61, were killed in May 2022.

Trang died after he was beaten at an autobody shop, where he worked at 98th Street and 106th Avenue, and Hoang's death happened after he was assaulted inside his electronics store on the same street.

The homicides sparked outrage from the community and demands for help when it comes to issues of security, poverty and disorder.

WATCH | Business owners in Edmonton's Chinatown share what life is like now and their hopes for the future

'We need foot traffic and we want to bring that back' Duration 2:58 With the Lunar New Year upon us, many in Edmonton's Chinatown are taking stock of the year that was and sharing their hopes for the future as the Year of the Rabbit begins.

You can see more from Chinatown on Our Edmonton on Sunday at noon and 11 a.m. Monday on CBC TV and CBC GEM.

Luu said they've had to deal with windows of the business being smashed, his cargo van being broken into, a fire set in their dumpster and shoplifting. He calculates the damage has cost him $40,000 out of pocket this year.

"It's challenging because, with all the vandalism, with all the break and enters, we're trying to run a business and it's hard but we have faith, that's why we're still here," said Phong.

Chinatown Recovery

"Chinatown has a lot of untapped potential," said Brett Latchford, the director of Chinatown Recovery with the City of Edmonton.

"It's a walkable community that's a destination for Edmontonians to come ... and do business and eat great food."

Latchford points to the $10 million in capital spending from the city as an investment in that potential.

He also points to the Healthy Streets Operations Centre initiative, which is being piloted for the next two years. The initiative is now running with an increased number of Edmonton Police Service and peace officers in the neighbourhood.

"They're not there to be heavy-handed enforcement, they're there to help folks get help, that's their main goal," Latchford said.

There have also been gains made in bringing customers to restaurants, shops and Chinatown markets through a free two hour parking program in certain EPark zones as long as you register with an EPark machine.

Latchford said since starting in July, the city has seen a 25 per cent increase in the use of parking spaces.

The program has been extended to the end of March along with increased promotion around events like Chinatown Dining Week running from Jan. 26 to Feb. 5 and a Lunar New Year Celebration on Jan. 28.

An artist's rendering of the new Harbin Gate, which will be built over 97th Street near Jasper Avenue. (Supplied by Sandy Pon/Chinatown Transformation Collaborative Society)

Latchford said connections have been strengthened with the community through work done by the Chinatown Transformation Collaborative Society and the Chinatown and Area Business Association.

Harbin Gate, which is considered a physical symbol of friendship and cooperation, is also being rebuilt with a $6 million investment by the city.

Latchford said the footings have been installed and designs are now being drawn up in the sister city of Harbin, China.

The old gate was dismantled to make way for Valley Line LRT construction in 2017.

The new gate will be constructed over 97th Street near Canada Place.

"We're moving in the right direction," Latchford said. "We're just getting started but it's getting better."

Marina Ying, assistant manager at Ying Fat Food Products, hopes that direction means less crime and more customers

Marina Ying, assistant manager at Ying Fat Food Products, deep-frying some fresh tofu. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

"We've been open for 30 years now, happy to serve all my customers," Ying said.

Ying and her 10 employees work at 98th Street and 105th Avenue to make fresh soy products daily for Edmonton-area restaurants and markets and ship as far away as Saskatoon and Regina.

"Mostly we're missing the customer coming here, we're at half the foot traffic from before COVID," Ying said as she spoke about how the business has been broken into three times in the last month.

Ying's wish for the Year of the Rabbit is "safety, that's my hope, safety and peace."