Edmonton police to provide more details in suspicious deaths of 2 children

Homicide detectives investigating the suspicious deaths of two young children found in a southeast Edmonton apartment suite are expected to release more details on the case today.

Acting Staff Sgt. Terrie Affolder of the Edmonton Police homicide section is scheduled to hold a news conference at 9:30 a.m. Friday at police headquarters downtown.

CBC News will be streaming the news conference live.

The children were discovered Wednesday inside an apartment suite in Allen Manor at 7920 71st St., in the King Edward Park neighbourhood.

Officers were initially called to the area around 5:30 p.m. and found a woman in distress who had serious injuries.

About three hours later, another call came in to report a man acting erratically, who had broken into a garage near 73rd Street and 80th Avenue.

Officers later determined the male was a suspect in relation to the assault, police said.

Further investigation led patrol officers back to the apartment suite where the children were found around 8:30 p.m.

The man was arrested and remains in custody.

Police vehicles parked outside the apartment building in King Edward Park, where the bodies of the children were found. (Travis McEwan/CBC) Autopsies have not yet been scheduled, police said on Thursday.

Christian Tobar, who lives in Allen Manor, said the children and their family moved into the building about two months ago.

He said he often heard arguments through the wall.

"I heard yelling the night before [the kids were found dead]. The girl was like, 'I'm going to kill you... get out of my house. Every time, you always do this to me,' and stuff like that," Tobar said.

It makes me sick to my stomach - Christian Tobar

Tobar said police knocked on his door on Wednesday night and informed him of the deaths.

Since then, the building has been crawling with police and forensic investigators in hazmat suits.

Tobar was disturbed by the news.

"I found that out and [I thought,] I gotta move out of here, I'll be honest," Tobar said. "It makes me sick to my stomach. I have kids myself."