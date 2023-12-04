Edmonton abuse case a disturbing reminder of duty to report, says advocate

WARNING: This article contains details of abuse

A case involving the alleged torture of seven children is among the most disturbing cases of child abuse seen in Edmonton, says an advocate who is helping the victims.

A southeast Edmonton couple and a third adult male family member are facing a total of 104 charges in the case. The three are alleged to have perpetrated years of physical and emotional abuse against the children and their family pets.

Emmy Stuebing, chief executive officer of the Zebra Child & Youth Advocacy Centre, said the case — of the thousands the centre has seen — is among most extreme.

"This case is, unfortunately, one of the most severe," Stuebing said in an interview Thursday. "It truly breaks our hearts."

The case is so extreme it defies any trend the Zebra Centre has seen in child protection investigations, she said.

The children, ranging in age from two to 13, endured years of violence and horror, Stuebing said.

"It was a terrible, terrible file and these kids are very resilient."

The Zebra Child & Youth Advocacy Centre helps thousands of children and teens who have experienced abuse navigate the legal system and find support. The centre facilitates police interviews in a child-friendly setting and also offers trauma counselling to victims.

The agency began helping the seven children shortly after the police investigation began. They went to the centre on Dec. 4 to be interviewed by police investigators.

"It went for such a long period of time, what these children endured and endured," she said. "And we're just so glad that they finally have been rescued."

The charges were announced on Wednesday. Edmonton police said a 34-year-old Edmonton father, his 37-year-old common-law partner, and a 25-year-old male family member abused the father's six children and his grandchild.

Police said the children were frequently beaten, strangled and malnourished for years.

The father is alleged to have used a shock collar to assault the children and reportedly beat one of the family's five dogs with a broom handle frequently.

It is further alleged that the father subjected the children to punishments where they were forced to hold a painful physical position for several hours.

"Without question, this is one of the most disturbing cases of child abuse that our Child Protection investigators have ever seen," Staff Sgt. Ryan Tebb of the EPS Child Protection Section said in a statement Wednesday.

"These children have been subjected to years of physical and emotional pain, dysfunction that no child should have to deal with in their lives."

The investigation began on Dec. 1, and police said the children were removed from the home the same day. The three adults were arrested at the family home in southeast Edmonton on Dec. 14.

The names of the three accused are not being released to protect the identity of the children. A publication ban is also in place.

The father and his common-law partner are each facing 45 counts of aggravated assault, uttering threats, unlawful confinement, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and animal cruelty. The family member is facing seven counts of assault with a weapon and seven counts of assault.

Police said the children are now safe and have been placed in foster care. The dogs have also since been removed from the home, police said.

Stuebing said the investigation began after a report was made to police about abuse in the home. She is grateful to the person who made that call, and to police who moved quickly to rescue the children.

She said the case is a reminder that everybody has a responsibility to report child abuse.

"This case, almost more than any other case, underscores the importance of reporting," she said. "If we don't know, we can't help.

"If you suspect a child is being hurt, it's up to you to report it. It's our duty."

Complaints regarding the abuse or neglect of children can be directed to the Children's Services Crisis Unit at (780) 422-2001 or the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line.