Edmonton police lay kidnapping, sexual assault charges in child abduction

A 37-year-old man has been charged with kidnapping and sexual assault in relation to a reported child abduction in west Edmonton earlier this month.

Wade Stene was arrested without incident at his home in Edmonton on Saturday, police said Monday in a news release.

He now faces several charges, including kidnapping, sexual assault with a weapon, invitation to sexual touching, sexual interference, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats, making child pornography and possession of child pornography.

On March 10, an eight-year-old girl was walking home near 144th Street and 110th Avenue at about 5:30 p.m. when she was approached by a man in a vehicle, police said. The driver pulled the girl into the vehicle, sexually assaulted her and dropped her off nearby.

The girl immediately reported the assault to her parents, who were looking for her at the time. They contacted police.

EMS transported the girl to hospital, where she was treated and released.

Detectives do not believe the suspect and the child knew one another.

On March 12, Edmonton police issued a news release seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect.

Police said Stene reportedly lived and worked in multiple locations in Alberta and British Columbia, including Drayton Valley, Fort McMurray, Vernon and Kelowna.

Police said detectives are concerned there may be additional complainants in other cities and towns. Police have released photos of Stene and are asking any additional complainants to contact their local police.